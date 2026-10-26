Donald Trump Makes Surprising Confession About Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at Rally: 'I Don’t Mind Her That Much'

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President Donald Trump made a surprising confession while comparing New York’s progressive Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to other progressive Democrats at a Michigan rally. "Somehow, I don’t mind AOC that much," the POTUS admitted. "I don't know why; she doesn't bug me too much." The comments came during a broader portion of the speech where Trump criticized other progressive lawmakers, such as Minnesota Democrat, Rep. Ilhan Omar, whom he frequently attacks and has subjected to unprecedented federal persecution, recently raiding her home over baseless accusations of her immigrations status.

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The POTUS Slams Ilhan Omar

Source: MEGA While Donald Trump admitted to not minding AOC, he continued to rail against Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar.

“She’s a little troublemaker. You know, she comes from Somalia — maybe the worst country in the world, has no government, has no anything, all they have is killing people,” Trump ranted about Omar, 44. "They kill people, they go after ships, they ransom ships — I’m amazed they can even do that, to be honest with you," he continued. "Then she comes to this country, and she says, 'I have Constitutional rights, and I don’t like the way you run the United States of America. How dare you run it [this way].' I tell ya, does it p---- me off!" This followed a similar comment a few days earlier at a rally in Kansas, where Trump said, "I like AOC better. You know, she's doing her thing," while continuing to target other members of the Democratic Party.

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Inside Donald Trump and AOC's Relationship

Source: MEGA Trump and AOC have exchanged barbs for years.

The remarks contrast with a history of sharp attacks from Trump, including criticism regarding her appearance at the Munich Security Conference and previous insults regarding her intelligence and policies. The Democratic firebrand is no fan of the president, most recently castigating him earlier this month for “attacking women’s ability to get an education” by pushing to restrict federal student loans. “They don’t want women to go to college, y’all,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

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Source: MEGA AOC has been ramping up her attacks on the POTUS while on the campaign trail.

AOC has been hitting the campaign trail heavily, explicitly targeting the Trump administration. Far from reciprocating Trump's recent milder comments about her, she has ramped up her political attacks while stumping for Democratic candidates nationwide. While campaigning in Maine with Democratic candidate Troy Jackson, Ocasio-Cortez accused the Trump administration of using federal agencies as political weapons and promised that if Democrats win a majority in Congress, they will launch aggressive oversight.

Source: MEGA The progressive star is a top contender for the 2028 Democratic presidential ticket.