or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Makes Surprising Confession About Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at Rally: 'I Don’t Mind Her That Much'

Image of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump admitted he doesn't hate progressive star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Oct. 26 2026, Published 12:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump made a surprising confession while comparing New York’s progressive Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to other progressive Democrats at a Michigan rally.

"Somehow, I don’t mind AOC that much," the POTUS admitted. "I don't know why; she doesn't bug me too much."

The comments came during a broader portion of the speech where Trump criticized other progressive lawmakers, such as Minnesota Democrat, Rep. Ilhan Omar, whom he frequently attacks and has subjected to unprecedented federal persecution, recently raiding her home over baseless accusations of her immigrations status.

Article continues below advertisement

The POTUS Slams Ilhan Omar

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of While Donald Trump admitted to not minding AOC, he continued to rail against Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar.
Source: MEGA

While Donald Trump admitted to not minding AOC, he continued to rail against Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar.

“She’s a little troublemaker. You know, she comes from Somalia — maybe the worst country in the world, has no government, has no anything, all they have is killing people,” Trump ranted about Omar, 44.

"They kill people, they go after ships, they ransom ships — I’m amazed they can even do that, to be honest with you," he continued. "Then she comes to this country, and she says, 'I have Constitutional rights, and I don’t like the way you run the United States of America. How dare you run it [this way].' I tell ya, does it p---- me off!"

This followed a similar comment a few days earlier at a rally in Kansas, where Trump said, "I like AOC better. You know, she's doing her thing," while continuing to target other members of the Democratic Party.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Donald Trump and AOC's Relationship

Image of Trump and AOC have exchanged barbs for years.
Source: MEGA

Trump and AOC have exchanged barbs for years.

The remarks contrast with a history of sharp attacks from Trump, including criticism regarding her appearance at the Munich Security Conference and previous insults regarding her intelligence and policies.

The Democratic firebrand is no fan of the president, most recently castigating him earlier this month for “attacking women’s ability to get an education” by pushing to restrict federal student loans.

“They don’t want women to go to college, y’all,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of AOC has been ramping up her attacks on the POTUS while on the campaign trail.
Source: MEGA

AOC has been ramping up her attacks on the POTUS while on the campaign trail.

AOC has been hitting the campaign trail heavily, explicitly targeting the Trump administration.

Far from reciprocating Trump's recent milder comments about her, she has ramped up her political attacks while stumping for Democratic candidates nationwide.

While campaigning in Maine with Democratic candidate Troy Jackson, Ocasio-Cortez accused the Trump administration of using federal agencies as political weapons and promised that if Democrats win a majority in Congress, they will launch aggressive oversight.

Image of The progressive star is a top contender for the 2028 Democratic presidential ticket.
Source: MEGA

The progressive star is a top contender for the 2028 Democratic presidential ticket.

"I’m talking subpoenas, I’m talking investigations," she told the crowd, explicitly calling for investigations into the heads of top federal agencies.

Ocasio-Cortez has targeted the administration over corporate ties and financial ethics, declaring that Trump and his allies "sell out every single person in this country for a buck." During recent speeches, she went as far as to refer to Trump as a "criminal on Pennsylvania Avenue," arguing that he must be held to the same legal standards as any ordinary citizen.

Her comments come as pundits say she’s a top contender for the 2028 Democratic presidential ticket, and she has explicitly said she has "not ruled out the possibility" of running for president or the Senate.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.