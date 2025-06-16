'Another Scam': Trump Family Put on Blast for Launching Mobile Service With New 'Gold' Smartphone

Will Trump Mobile fail like the first family's prior business ventures?

In partnership with three major U.S. carriers, the Trump Organization announced on Monday, June 16, that they were launching a new wireless 5G service with an unlimited plan, titled the "47 plan" priced at $47.45 per month.

Many of Donald Trump's past businesses — including luxury hotels, golf clubs, casinos, retail, a now-defunct Trump University and more — proved themselves unsuccessful.