Article continues below advertisement
'Another Scam': Trump Family Put on Blast for Launching Mobile Service With New 'Gold' Smartphone

Photo of Donald Trump; picture of Trump Mobile phone.
Source: MEGA; Trump Mobile

Donald Trump's sons announced Trump Mobile on Monday, June 16.

June 16 2025, Published 1:48 p.m. ET

Will Trump Mobile fail like the first family's prior business ventures?

In partnership with three major U.S. carriers, the Trump Organization announced on Monday, June 16, that they were launching a new wireless 5G service with an unlimited plan, titled the "47 plan" priced at $47.45 per month.

Many of Donald Trump's past businesses — including luxury hotels, golf clubs, casinos, retail, a now-defunct Trump University and more — proved themselves unsuccessful.

What Is Trump Mobile?

Source: @trumpmobile/X

The wirless cell service has an unlimited plan priced at $47.95.

The POTUS' two eldest sons, Donald Trump Jr., 47, and Eric Trump, 41, announced their Trump Mobile project during a press conference at Trump Tower in Manhattan on Monday, telling customers they can switch to Trump Mobile's T1 Mobile service using their current phone.

Additionally, the first sons revealed how in August, Trump Mobile plans to launch the "T1 Phone," which they described as "a sleek, gold smartphone engineered for performance and proudly designed and built in the United States for customers who expect the best from their mobile carrier."

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's sons revealed the upcoming launch of a Trump Mobile smartphone.

"Trump Mobile is going to change the game," Donald Jr. said in a statement. "We’re building on the movement to put America first, and we will deliver the highest levels of quality and service. Our company is based right here in the United States because we know it’s what our customers want and deserve."

The cell service will function as a mobile virtual network operator, or MVNO, which is similar to Consumer Cellular or Ryan Reynolds' Mint Mobile company, offering 5G service through the three U.S. major wireless carriers — AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile USA.

Trump Mobile Bashed by Critics

Source: MEGA

The Trump Organization has had several failed business ventures.

In response to the announcement, Trump supporters were, unsurprisingly, thrilled by yet another train to ride in support of the president.

Critics, however, weren't as giddy and took to social media to express their concerns.

"Another scam is on its way to the MAGA camp," one hater declared, as another added: "Another phone nobody wants. The Trump show continues, regardless of results."

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has faced backlash for profiting off of his presidency.

"Does the grift ever f------ end. From Trump Wine to Trump Steaks to Trump Vodka to Trump Watches, they now bring you Trump Mobile. When is the Trump Toilet Paper coming? So he can finally put his name on what he’s full of," a third troll snubbed, while a fourth claimed, "you gotta be a f------ idiot to buy a Trump Mobile phone."

A fifth person penned: "So let me understand this. Our president is announcing a mobile phone company — Trump Mobile? Nah. I’m good. I’ll pay $800 a month for my cell phone before I pay a dime on a Trump phone and mobile plan. How the f--- is this real life?"

