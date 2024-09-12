Donald Trump Supporter Begs Don Jr. for Help After Losing 'Half His Business' Over Billboard
A restaurant owner in Minnesota turned to Donald Trump Jr. for help after he claimed that he lost "half" of his customers over his public support of Donald Trump.
During a recent installment of his "Triggered" podcast, Donald Jr. read out a message from Allen Brenycz, owner of Big Al's Bar and Grill.
"I have a digital billboard on the highway in Minnesota," the restaurant owner told the 46-year-old in his message. "I need a repost from you for my pin post. I’ve lost half my business since publicly supporting."
Donald Jr. didn't make any promises, admitting that he hadn't seen the post yet, but he said if he could find it, he would "check that out."
A GoFundMe to help support the struggling diner has been up for roughly one month and has received just over $1,150 out of their $25,000 goal.
"The threats and negative comments will not deter me so you can keep calling, keep emailing, keep harassing," Allen wrote in the fundraiser's summary. "I am reaching out to you, friends and neighbors, and random people who just want to help."
- Donald Trump Jr. and Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle Spark Breakup Speculation as Writer Claims Former First Son Has 'Moved on' From TV Star
- 'This Is So Embarrassing': Kimberly Guilfoyle Mocked for Having to 'Beg' People to Clap After 'Awful' Speech in Florida
- Donald Trump Jr. and Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle Accused of 'Hating America' as They Support 'Offensive' Symbol of Upside-Down Flag: Watch
"As many of you know after coming out and advertising for a political figure I am alienating a good percentage of customers," he continued. "Many folks voting with feelings will just simply refuse to patronize my business because of my support. With your help that won't matter."
"By supporting my campaign, you will not only be helping us stay open as long as we can, but you will also be contributing to the effort to elect a president who will work to lower taxes, reduce regulations and create a more business-friendly environment," he concluded.
According to a poll published on Monday, September 9, by Morning Consult, Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz are leading 51 percent to 44 percent in Minnesota where Allen's restaurant is located.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
This comes after MAGA ally Robert F. Kennedy Jr. agreed with a Fox News host that Donald "decisively" lost the debate against the VP on September 10.
"I think that Vice President Harris clearly won the debate in terms of her delivery, her polish, her organization, and her preparation," he said on Wednesday. "I think it’s unfortunate because I think he really had an airtight argument for his presidency. But he was not able to make that case to the American public."