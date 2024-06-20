Donald Trump Calls for Any Business Execs or Shareholders Who Don't Support Him to Be 'FIRED for Incompetence'

In a post on Trump's own social media website, Truth Social, he stated that every business exec should unequivocally support him or face severe consequences.

His post referred to an article from The Wall Street Journal on Monday, June 17, comparing corporate tax rates between the Biden and Trump administrations.

According to the post, Trump declared, “Business Executives and Shareholder Representatives should be 100% behind Donald Trump! Anybody that’s not should be FIRED for incompetence!”