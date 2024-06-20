Donald Trump Calls for Any Business Execs or Shareholders Who Don't Support Him to Be 'FIRED for Incompetence'
Former President Donald Trump said business executives and shareholder representatives should "be 100 percent behind" him or face termination.
In a post on Trump's own social media website, Truth Social, he stated that every business exec should unequivocally support him or face severe consequences.
His post referred to an article from The Wall Street Journal on Monday, June 17, comparing corporate tax rates between the Biden and Trump administrations.
According to the post, Trump declared, “Business Executives and Shareholder Representatives should be 100% behind Donald Trump! Anybody that’s not should be FIRED for incompetence!”
Trump's attempt to secure support from business leaders became evident in a recent roundtable meeting held in Washington, D.C. However, the reception from CEOs present at the conference was less than enthusiastic.
Some prominent execs expressed their disappointment with Trump's vague policy proposals, describing them as "meandering."
During the meeting, Trump reportedly provided limited details on his plans regarding corporate tax cuts and regulations.
In response to Trump's aggressive stance, current President Joe Biden and his campaign have been vocal in their opposition.
Biden has consistently criticized Trump's tax policies, especially his inclination towards tax cuts for the wealthy. The president has warned against the implications of electing Trump for another term, emphasizing the potential drawbacks for working families.
Biden's campaign spokesperson, James Singer, issued a statement in reaction to Trump's post on Truth Social.
Singer highlighted Trump's past record and its impact on jobs, denouncing Trump as a "white collar crook" who prioritizes the wealthy over the middle class. The Biden spokesperson emphasized the choice between Biden's efforts to support working families and Trump's alleged favoritism towards the wealthy elite.
Biden has intensified his efforts to reverse Trump's tax cuts through recent budget proposals and memos from top economic advisers.
These efforts include plans to raise the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent, impose a minimum income tax on billionaires, increase marginal tax rates on high incomes, and raise taxes on capital gains for the wealthiest individuals.
The upcoming 2024 election is poised to be a battleground in which economic policies and tax reforms will play a pivotal role.
According to Real Clear Politics, Biden and Trump are neck and neck. Reuters polls Trump ahead by two points, while a recent Fox News poll has Biden with the same lead.
Both presidential candidates are scheduled to debate one another on June 27.
