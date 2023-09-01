Tucker Carlson Believes America Is 'Speeding Toward' Donald Trump Being Assassinated: 'The Next Stage Is Violence'

The former Fox News host appeared on "The Adam Carolla Show" podcast on Wednesday, August 30, expressing his skepticism regarding the ongoing efforts to bring down the former president.

"They fabricated a lot about what happened on January 6 in order to impeach him again. It didn't work. He came back. Then they indicted him. It didn't work," Carlson remarked, referring to the multiple attempts to have Trump removed from office. "He became more popular. Then they indicted him three more times. And every single time his popularity rose."