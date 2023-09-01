Tucker Carlson Believes America Is 'Speeding Toward' Donald Trump Being Assassinated: 'The Next Stage Is Violence'
Conservative talking head Tucker Carlson claimed that America is "speeding toward assassinating" former President Donald Trump.
The former Fox News host appeared on "The Adam Carolla Show" podcast on Wednesday, August 30, expressing his skepticism regarding the ongoing efforts to bring down the former president.
"They fabricated a lot about what happened on January 6 in order to impeach him again. It didn't work. He came back. Then they indicted him. It didn't work," Carlson remarked, referring to the multiple attempts to have Trump removed from office. "He became more popular. Then they indicted him three more times. And every single time his popularity rose."
"They protested him, they called him names," Carlson continued. "He won anyway. They impeached him twice on ridiculous pretenses. If you begin with criticism, then you go to protest. Then you go to impeachment. Now you go to indictment, and none of them work. What's next?"
"I mean, you know, graph it out, man! We're speeding toward assassination, obviously, and no one will say that!" he exclaimed.
This isn't the first time the political commentator threw around the possibility of Trump being killed. Just last week, Carlson interviewed the ex-prez in a video posted to X, formally known as Twitter.
"They started with protests against you, massive protests, organized protests by the left, and then it moved to impeachment twice," Carlson said to Trump. "And now indictment. I mean, the next stage is violence."
"Are you worried that they're going to try and kill you?" the fired Fox News star asked the embattled ex-president. "Why wouldn't they try and kill you? Honestly."
Trump recently faced a fourth criminal indictment this year connected to his alleged efforts to subvert Georgia’s results of the 2020 presidential election along with 14 co-conspirators.
The 77-year-old New York businessman turned GOP figurehead surrendered in Fulton County on August 24. He was arrested, booked, had his mugshot taken and was released shortly after.
As OK! previously reported, Trump, his family and his organization have all attempted to merchandise off of the publicly released mugshot.
Late Thursday night, the former President took to Truth Social to post a video of him holding up a t-shirt featuring the infamous photo and the words "NEVER SURRENDER" written across it.
On Trump's online store, he's also selling similar mugs, sweatshirts and drink cozies, all with identical designs.
Despite Carlson's claims of Trump only becoming more popular, Trump suffered a significant drop in his poll numbers following his absence from the first GOP primary debate and his arrest in Atlanta.
According to Real Clear Politics, he's still the clear frontrunner, currently sitting at around 50%. Still, since the debate, the former President dropped 6 points as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, and former New Jersey Governor Chirs Christie made up serious ground.
