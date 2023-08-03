Donald Trump Declares He Needs 'One More Indictment' to Guarantee He's Elected President in 2024
Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to make the bold claim that his recent indictments may actually work in his favor when it comes to winning the presidency.
"I NEED ONE MORE INDICTMENT TO ENSURE MY ELECTION!" he wrote on Thursday, August 3.
A few hours earlier, Trump announced that he was on his way to his arraignment after leaving his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
"I AM NOW GOING TO WASHINGTON, D.C., TO BE ARRESTED FOR HAVING CHALLENGED A CORRUPT, RIGGED, & STOLEN ELECTION," he told his followers. "IT IS A GREAT HONOR, BECAUSE I AM BEING ARRESTED FOR YOU. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"
Trump's apparent excitement over his latest slew of criminal charges comes after staunch Trump ally Kari Lake also claimed that another indictment would be a good thing for the embattled ex-prez's campaign.
"Every single thing they’ve thrown at him, he’s turned it right back in their face and he’s proven to be right," she told Newsmax host Eric Bolling on Thursday, July 27. "They’re wrong. They’re just trying to bring him down. And you can’t bring down a giant like Donald J. Trump."
"I’ll be honest, I think he would welcome that indictment," she continued at the time. "He would welcome a trial. I think he said it would be the trial of the century."
Earlier this year, the controversial politician made United States history when he became the first current or former POTUS to be criminally charged.
In late March, a grand jury voted to indict Trump on 34 counts of falsifying business documents related to an alleged hush money payment made to Stormy Daniels on the eve of the 2016 election.
A few months later, he was hit with 37 counts for allegedly mishandling classified files discovered at Mar-a-Lago in August 2022.
Trump was indicted for the third time on Tuesday, August 1, for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
He was hit with four counts including conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights related to a citizen's right to vote and have their votes counted.