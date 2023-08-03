Donald Trump Declares He Needs 'One More Indictment' to Guarantee He's Elected President in 2024

Trump's apparent excitement over his latest slew of criminal charges comes after staunch Trump ally Kari Lake also claimed that another indictment would be a good thing for the embattled ex-prez's campaign.

"Every single thing they’ve thrown at him, he’s turned it right back in their face and he’s proven to be right," she told Newsmax host Eric Bolling on Thursday, July 27. "They’re wrong. They’re just trying to bring him down. And you can’t bring down a giant like Donald J. Trump."

"I’ll be honest, I think he would welcome that indictment," she continued at the time. "He would welcome a trial. I think he said it would be the trial of the century."