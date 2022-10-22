Donald Trump Formally Subpoenaed After January 6 House Committee Questions If His Actions Were 'Justified, Excusable, Or Legal'
The United States House Select Committee has officially subpoenaed former President Donald Trump in their investigation into the January 6, 2021, insurrection attempt on the U.S. Capitol.
The embattled politician was given until Friday, November 4, to turn over all the necessary documentation. 10 days later, he is scheduled to sit for deposition, on Monday, November 14. Trump will be questioned by Mississippi's democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson and Wyoming's Republican Rep. Liz Cheney.
The two state representatives explained in a letter shared on Friday, October 21, that there is "overwhelming evidence" that the 76-year-old "personally orchestrated and oversaw a multi-part effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election."
"In short, you were at the center of the first and only effort by any U.S. president to overturn an election and obstruct the peaceful transition of power, ultimately culminating in a bloody attack on our own Capitol and on congress itself," the reps wrote.
They continued, "The evidence demonstrates that you knew this activity was illegal and unconstitutional, and also knew that your assertions were fraud and false."
"But, to be clear, even if you now claim that you actually believed your own false election claims, there is not a defense; your subjective belief could not render this conduct justified, excusable, or legal," they concluded.
This is one of several major investigations the controversial politician has found himself embroiled in this past year. As OK! previously reported, the FBI raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in early August and confiscated 33 boxes filled with photographs, notes and 43 empty folders labeled "confidential."
Six weeks later, the New York State Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Trump and three of his children — Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka — for fraud.
The businessman later hit back at the lawsuit, claiming it was nothing more than a "witch hunt" being used for personal and political gain.