Donald Trump Formally Subpoenaed After January 6 House Committee Questions If His Actions Were 'Justified, Excusable, Or Legal'

The embattled politician was given until Friday, November 4, to turn over all the necessary documentation. 10 days later, he is scheduled to sit for deposition, on Monday, November 14. Trump will be questioned by Mississippi's democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson and Wyoming's Republican Rep. Liz Cheney.

The two state representatives explained in a letter shared on Friday, October 21, that there is "overwhelming evidence" that the 76-year-old "personally orchestrated and oversaw a multi-part effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election."