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Tucker Carlson Goes Off on 'Weak' Donald Trump as Feud Explodes: 'I Don't Take You Seriously'

Photo of Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson
Source: MEGA

Tucker Carlson was once a staunch Donald Trump supporter.

June 25 2026, Published 6:02 p.m. ET

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Tucker Carlson recently escalated his feud with President Donald Trump on the "Jack Neel Podcast," bluntly dismissing the president as a "barroom blowhard."

The bitter split between the former allies is primarily driven by Trump's involvement in the Middle East and his failures and aggressive threats against Iran.

Carlson recalled Trump's bellicose, often profanity-laced public threats regarding Iran. Carlson stated, "Shut up b----! I don't take you seriously," dismissing the president's posture as mere "posturing" to hide the lack of a real military solution.

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Photo of Tucker Carlson told Donald Trump to 'shut up.'
Source: MEGA

Tucker Carlson told Donald Trump to 'shut up.'

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When Did Tucker Carlson Break From Donald Trump?

Photo of Tucker Carlson stopped supporting Donald Trump as he believes he fell through on his 'America first' promise.
Source: MEGA

Tucker Carlson stopped supporting Donald Trump as he believes he fell through on his 'America first' promise.

Prior to this, Carlson had been publicly blasting Trump's aura as a "spell" that engenders cowardice and confusion among his advisors.

He told the podcast host that being in Trump's orbit is like "smoking hash," which ultimately weakens and manipulates the people around him.

Carlson broke with the administration specifically over the U.S. military strikes in Iran, claiming Trump betrayed his core "America First" promises.

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Tucker Carlson Calls the POTUS 'Weak'

Photo of Tucker Carlson ranted against Donald Trump on the 'Jack Neel Podcast.'
Source: MEGA

Tucker Carlson ranted against Donald Trump on the 'Jack Neel Podcast.'

“And after like the 400th Truth Social, [Iran] reached the same conclusion that everyone on the globe reached, which is this guy’s not strong, he’s weak. Strong people don’t brag about how strong they are. They just punch you in the face and end the conversation,” the former Fox News star said.

Recalling his father, whom he said was a boxer at one point, Carlson said there are two types of confrontational men.

“You don’t have to worry about those guys. And then [there are] guys who don’t say anything, just knock you cold, hit you in the face with a beer bottle, and keep hitting you. Like those are the people you need to be afraid of. They’re not the posturers. They’re not the braggers in your [face], and I think everyone knows that intuitively,” he explained.

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Photo of The Fox News star called the current Republican Party 'immoral.'
Source: MEGA

The Fox News star called the current Republican Party 'immoral.'

“And Trump is very much ‘What’d you say?!’” Carlson added, putting Trump in the bragger category. “Shut up, b----! I don’t take you seriously. No, I’m not being mean. But like, come on.”

Carlson stated he no longer communicates with the octogenarian president and has gone on the record declaring he will not support the Republican Party anymore, calling their actions "immoral.”

'I Don't Know What I'm Gonna Do'

Photo of Tucker Carlson doesn't support Democrats or Republicans.
Source: MEGA

Tucker Carlson doesn't support Democrats or Republicans.

"I would not support the Republican Party, there's no chance... How could I support a political party that is not loyal to the United States... [that] puts the interests of a foreign country above those of its own citizens? I voted Republican my entire life, I have been a consistent defender for 35 years of the Republican party, but there is no defending this. So, no, I’m out. And if I’m out, then I think a lot of other people are out,” he said on the “Can't Be Censored” podcast.

"There's no chance I would support the Republican Party, but I'm not gonna support the Democratic Party, I don't know what I'm gonna do,” he added.

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