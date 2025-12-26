Politics 'Did You Ever Date Her?': Tucker Carlson Grills Matt Gaetz on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Romance Rumors Source: mega The former Florida representative insisted there was nothing between him and the New York Democrat. Allie Fasanella Dec. 26 2025, Published 12:46 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Matt Gaetz claims he's never dated Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Appearing on Tucker Carlson's podcast on Monday, December 22, the former congressman from Florida denied ever romancing the New York representative. When Carlson asked Gaetz outright, "Did you ever date her?" he replied, "I did not, no."

Matt Gaetz Insists AOC Is Not His 'Cup of Tea'

Source: The Tucker Carlson Show/Youtube Matt Gaetz denied ever dating Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The political commentator, 56, continued to press Gaetz, 43, about AOC, though. "Did you try?" Carlson probed, to which he responded, "No. And uh, not my cup of tea."

Tucker Carlson: "What's [AOC] like?"



Matt Gaetz: "Before Jan. 6 she was incredibly chummy with Republicans, she would regularly come over to our side, sit down, hang out... after Jan. 6 she treated us all like we had horns or something."pic.twitter.com/IQAHs8ySlP — Joe Rogan Podcast News (@joeroganhq) December 25, 2025

AOC Was Supposedly 'Chummy' With Republicans Before January 6 Riots

Source: The Tucker Carlson Show/Youtube Matt Gaetz blamed the January 6 riots for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's hostility toward Republicans.

Prior to denying any romantic interest in Ocasio-Cortez, 36, he revealed the Democratic congresswoman was friendly with Republicans ahead of the infamous Capitol riots on January 6, 2021. "Before January 6th, she was incredibly chummy with Republicans in Congress, would regularly come over to our side, sit down hang out talk about her day," Gaetz told Carlson. He then added that she "treated" Republicans "like we had horns or something."

Tucker Carlson Calls AOC a 'Terrified Little Girl'

Source: mega; The Tucker Carlson Show/Youtube Tucker Carlson criticized the congresswoman for claiming she was traumatized by January 6.

The former Fox News host then laid into the New York Democrat for claiming she was traumatized by January 6. "You can’t be in charge of anything if you’re a terrified little girl," he said. "Sorry." "Yeah, but we are a society that is increasingly built on grievance identity,” Gaetz replied. "You are the grievance that you can access."

AOC Allegedly Praised Matt Gaetz After Kevin McCarthy Ousting

Source: mega Matt Gatez said Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez complimented him for ousting former Speaker Kevin McCarthy in 2023.

Elsewhere in the interview, Gaetz also claimed AOC applauded his takedown of then House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in 2023. "When we were ousting McCarthy," he told Carlson, "Like, she came up to me and was like, 'You know, I really respect this because I’ll be honest. We don’t have the guts to do this on our side.'"

Tucker Carlson and Matt Gaetz's Strange Past

Source: The Tucker Carlson Show/Youtube Tucker Carlson and Matt Gaetz had an uncomfortable on-air moment in 2021.