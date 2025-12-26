or
'Did You Ever Date Her?': Tucker Carlson Grills Matt Gaetz on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Romance Rumors

composite photo of tucker carlson, matt gaetz and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Source: mega

The former Florida representative insisted there was nothing between him and the New York Democrat.

Dec. 26 2025, Published 12:46 p.m. ET

Matt Gaetz claims he's never dated Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Appearing on Tucker Carlson's podcast on Monday, December 22, the former congressman from Florida denied ever romancing the New York representative.

When Carlson asked Gaetz outright, "Did you ever date her?" he replied, "I did not, no."

Matt Gaetz Insists AOC Is Not His 'Cup of Tea'

image of Matt Gaetz denied ever dating Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Source: The Tucker Carlson Show/Youtube

Matt Gaetz denied ever dating Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The political commentator, 56, continued to press Gaetz, 43, about AOC, though.

"Did you try?" Carlson probed, to which he responded, "No. And uh, not my cup of tea."

AOC Was Supposedly 'Chummy' With Republicans Before January 6 Riots

image of Matt Gaetz blamed the January 6 riots for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's hostility toward Republicans.
Source: The Tucker Carlson Show/Youtube

Matt Gaetz blamed the January 6 riots for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's hostility toward Republicans.

Prior to denying any romantic interest in Ocasio-Cortez, 36, he revealed the Democratic congresswoman was friendly with Republicans ahead of the infamous Capitol riots on January 6, 2021.

"Before January 6th, she was incredibly chummy with Republicans in Congress, would regularly come over to our side, sit down hang out talk about her day," Gaetz told Carlson.

He then added that she "treated" Republicans "like we had horns or something."

Tucker Carlson Calls AOC a 'Terrified Little Girl'

image of Tucker Carlson criticized the congresswoman for claiming she was traumatized by January 6.
Source: mega; The Tucker Carlson Show/Youtube

Tucker Carlson criticized the congresswoman for claiming she was traumatized by January 6.

The former Fox News host then laid into the New York Democrat for claiming she was traumatized by January 6.

"You can’t be in charge of anything if you’re a terrified little girl," he said. "Sorry."

"Yeah, but we are a society that is increasingly built on grievance identity,” Gaetz replied. "You are the grievance that you can access."

AOC Allegedly Praised Matt Gaetz After Kevin McCarthy Ousting

image of Matt Gatez said Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez complimented him for ousting former Speaker Kevin McCarthy in 2023.
Source: mega

Matt Gatez said Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez complimented him for ousting former Speaker Kevin McCarthy in 2023.

Elsewhere in the interview, Gaetz also claimed AOC applauded his takedown of then House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in 2023.

"When we were ousting McCarthy," he told Carlson, "Like, she came up to me and was like, 'You know, I really respect this because I’ll be honest. We don’t have the guts to do this on our side.'"

Tucker Carlson and Matt Gaetz's Strange Past

image of Tucker Carlson and Matt Gaetz had an uncomfortable on-air moment in 2021.
Source: The Tucker Carlson Show/Youtube

Tucker Carlson and Matt Gaetz had an uncomfortable on-air moment in 2021.

Carlson and Gaetz have their own bizarre history.

When the Florida Rep was under under federal investigation for possibly having a sexual relationship with an underage girl in 2021, he sat down for an awkward interview with the then Fox News anchor.

During the cringe-worthy sit-down, Gaetz said, "You and I went to dinner about two years ago, your wife was there, and I brought a friend of mine, you’ll remember her.. And she was actually threatened by the FBI, told that if she wouldn’t cop to the fact that somehow I was involved in some pay-for-play scheme that she could face trouble."

Carlson acted as if he had no idea what the former congressman was talking about, responding, "I don’t remember the woman you’re speaking of or the context at all, honestly."

