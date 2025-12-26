'Did You Ever Date Her?': Tucker Carlson Grills Matt Gaetz on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Romance Rumors
Dec. 26 2025, Published 12:46 p.m. ET
Matt Gaetz claims he's never dated Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Appearing on Tucker Carlson's podcast on Monday, December 22, the former congressman from Florida denied ever romancing the New York representative.
When Carlson asked Gaetz outright, "Did you ever date her?" he replied, "I did not, no."
Matt Gaetz Insists AOC Is Not His 'Cup of Tea'
The political commentator, 56, continued to press Gaetz, 43, about AOC, though.
"Did you try?" Carlson probed, to which he responded, "No. And uh, not my cup of tea."
AOC Was Supposedly 'Chummy' With Republicans Before January 6 Riots
Prior to denying any romantic interest in Ocasio-Cortez, 36, he revealed the Democratic congresswoman was friendly with Republicans ahead of the infamous Capitol riots on January 6, 2021.
"Before January 6th, she was incredibly chummy with Republicans in Congress, would regularly come over to our side, sit down hang out talk about her day," Gaetz told Carlson.
He then added that she "treated" Republicans "like we had horns or something."
Tucker Carlson Calls AOC a 'Terrified Little Girl'
The former Fox News host then laid into the New York Democrat for claiming she was traumatized by January 6.
"You can’t be in charge of anything if you’re a terrified little girl," he said. "Sorry."
"Yeah, but we are a society that is increasingly built on grievance identity,” Gaetz replied. "You are the grievance that you can access."
AOC Allegedly Praised Matt Gaetz After Kevin McCarthy Ousting
Elsewhere in the interview, Gaetz also claimed AOC applauded his takedown of then House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in 2023.
"When we were ousting McCarthy," he told Carlson, "Like, she came up to me and was like, 'You know, I really respect this because I’ll be honest. We don’t have the guts to do this on our side.'"
Tucker Carlson and Matt Gaetz's Strange Past
Carlson and Gaetz have their own bizarre history.
When the Florida Rep was under under federal investigation for possibly having a sexual relationship with an underage girl in 2021, he sat down for an awkward interview with the then Fox News anchor.
During the cringe-worthy sit-down, Gaetz said, "You and I went to dinner about two years ago, your wife was there, and I brought a friend of mine, you’ll remember her.. And she was actually threatened by the FBI, told that if she wouldn’t cop to the fact that somehow I was involved in some pay-for-play scheme that she could face trouble."
Carlson acted as if he had no idea what the former congressman was talking about, responding, "I don’t remember the woman you’re speaking of or the context at all, honestly."