NEWS Tucker Carlson Predicts Donald Trump Will Be 'Gone Relatively Soon' From Politics in Cryptic Statement Source: @MegynKelly/Youtube; MEGA Tucker Carlson reflected on a post-Donald-Trump America, telling Megyn Kelly the end is nigh for the almost 80-year-old POTUS. Lesley Abravanel May 8 2026, Published 12:25 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Former Fox News star-turned-President Donald Trump-critic Tucker Carlson told podcaster Megyn Kelly he believes the president will be “gone relatively soon” from the political scene — a comment mistaken by Trump acolytes as a prediction of his death. Carlson commented on “The Megyn Kelly Show,” discussing the future of American politics and the post-Trump era. Carlson noted that because Trump is turning 80, he "will be gone relatively soon," urging a focus on what the future looks like after a decade of obsessing over him.

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Disgusting and idiotic.



Megyn Kelly: What happens to Trump now?



Tucker Carlson: Trump’s going to be 80 next month and will be dead very soon. Things could be worse with someone like Gavin Newsom because, unlike Trump, Gavin is NOT INCOMPETENT. pic.twitter.com/9LxAE9k4R4 — Ally (@AllyJKiss) May 7, 2026

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Source: @MegynKelly/Youtube Tucker Carlson used to like Donald Trump.

In the same appearance, Carlson noted he did not "wish Trump ill" and still had "gut-level affection" for him, despite breaking with him over foreign policy. "I don't wish Trump ill. I never will wish Trump ill. I always have a gut-level affection for Trump. That will never change,” he said. Politically speaking, Carlson predicted significant volatility and change in the near future, stating, "I do believe it's clear that volatility is coming for sure ... some people are going to get hurt.”

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Source: @MegynKelly/Youtube Carlson compared Trump to other political figures.

Carlson compared Trump to other political figures, such as California Gov. Gavin Newsom, suggesting that while he may prefer Trump's positions, figures like Newsom are "not incompetent," implying frustration with the current administration's effectiveness. In August 2023, Carlson stated on a podcast that he believed the political establishment was "speeding toward" a potential assassination of Trump. However, his latest remarks to Kelly focused on Trump being "gone" politically, not physically.

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Source: @MegynKelly/Youtube Both Carlson and Kelly have become vocal critics of the president’s handling of the war in Iran.

Both Carlson and Kelly have become vocal critics of the president’s handling of the war in Iran, with Carlson labeling some of Trump's actions as "evil" and expressing regret for his past support. “I don't trust a word President Trump says about this anymore,” Kelly told Carlson of Trump’s Iran war. “He's told us 31 times that the Iran war is over. Okay. Only to then tweet about how we're going to bomb them into oblivion.” Carlson agreed, adding, “So like the dumbness on display just boggles my mind. And the rest of the world watching this is like, really, these people are running the globe. Like they're not equal to the task.”

Source: MEGA In April, Trump launched a series of sharp verbal attacks on Carlson and Kelly.