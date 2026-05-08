Tucker Carlson Predicts Donald Trump Will Be 'Gone Relatively Soon' From Politics in Cryptic Statement
May 8 2026, Published 12:25 p.m. ET
Former Fox News star-turned-President Donald Trump-critic Tucker Carlson told podcaster Megyn Kelly he believes the president will be “gone relatively soon” from the political scene — a comment mistaken by Trump acolytes as a prediction of his death.
Carlson commented on “The Megyn Kelly Show,” discussing the future of American politics and the post-Trump era.
Carlson noted that because Trump is turning 80, he "will be gone relatively soon," urging a focus on what the future looks like after a decade of obsessing over him.
In the same appearance, Carlson noted he did not "wish Trump ill" and still had "gut-level affection" for him, despite breaking with him over foreign policy.
"I don't wish Trump ill. I never will wish Trump ill. I always have a gut-level affection for Trump. That will never change,” he said.
Politically speaking, Carlson predicted significant volatility and change in the near future, stating, "I do believe it's clear that volatility is coming for sure ... some people are going to get hurt.”
Carlson compared Trump to other political figures, such as California Gov. Gavin Newsom, suggesting that while he may prefer Trump's positions, figures like Newsom are "not incompetent," implying frustration with the current administration's effectiveness.
In August 2023, Carlson stated on a podcast that he believed the political establishment was "speeding toward" a potential assassination of Trump.
However, his latest remarks to Kelly focused on Trump being "gone" politically, not physically.
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Both Carlson and Kelly have become vocal critics of the president’s handling of the war in Iran, with Carlson labeling some of Trump's actions as "evil" and expressing regret for his past support.
“I don't trust a word President Trump says about this anymore,” Kelly told Carlson of Trump’s Iran war. “He's told us 31 times that the Iran war is over. Okay. Only to then tweet about how we're going to bomb them into oblivion.”
Carlson agreed, adding, “So like the dumbness on display just boggles my mind. And the rest of the world watching this is like, really, these people are running the globe. Like they're not equal to the task.”
In April, Trump launched a series of sharp verbal attacks on Carlson and Kelly, labeling them "losers," "nut jobs" and "low IQ" individuals.
Trump called Carlson a "hand-flailing fool" and a "broken man" who has "never been the same" since being fired from Fox News.
The petulant POTUS said that Kelly and other former MAGA influencers were simply "trying to latch on to MAGA" for publicity and that they "don't have what it takes.”