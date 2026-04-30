TRUE CRIME NEWS Tupac Shakur's Family Mentions Sean 'Diddy' Combs in New Lawsuit Suggesting Conspiracy Around Rapper's Murder Is True Source: mega Tupac Shakur was shot dead in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in 1996. Allie Fasanella April 30 2026, Published 11:44 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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The family of Tupac Shakur believes Sean "Diddy" Combs and countless other individuals may have been involved in an organized plot to take the late rapper out. On Tuesday, April 28, Maurice Shakur, Tupac's stepbrother, filed a new wrongful death lawsuit to find out if other parties were part of an alleged "complex conspiracy to murder Tupac that involved much more than mere retaliation for a prior altercation." Tupac was murdered in a drive-by shooting on the Las Vegas strip in 1996 at just 25 years old. Duane Keith "Keefe D" Davis was arrested decades later in 2023.

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Source: mega Duane Keith Davis was arrested in connection with the rapper's murder in 2023.

"Many individuals who were involved have long since passed way, while others have been hard to identify," the complaint reads, per Rolling Stone. It further states: "Yet, one thing is certain: there remain individuals who were involved in Tupac’s murder who, for 30 years, have not been held accountable for their crimes. This action seeks to change that and to recover damages for the wrongful death of Tupac." The suit mentions 99 unnamed co-conspirators who allegedly have more information about the rapper's killing.

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The Lawsuit Mentions Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Allegations

Source: mega A new lawsuit filed by Tupac Shakur's stepbrother makes mention of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' potential involvement.

It argues that newer developments — including grand jury testimony connected to Duane's arrest and Netflix’s Sean Combs: The Reckoning — suggest additional individuals may have help orchestrate the shooting. The suit refers to allegations made by former insiders in the aforementioned 2025 documentary — particularly that Sean and those in his orbit were involved. It cites a recording from a police interview wherein Duane, 61, supposedly claimed that Sean, 56, offered him $1 million to murder Tupac. The imprisoned music mogul has denied the allegations.

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Source: mega The lawsuit alleges other people were part of an orchestrated hit on the rapper.

The filing alleges witnesses were hesitant to speak up while some suspects or potential informants passed before they could be interrogated. It further states that certain people actively concealed the truth to avoid accountability. The lawsuit aims to invoke California's "delayed discovery" doctrine, claiming crucial facts kept under wraps for years only recently became accessible. It reads, "While the investigation and public record have revealed the names of certain individuals who may have participated in or facilitated the murder, the specific nature and extent of each individual’s involvement — and the identities of additional individuals who may have participated in planning, financing, directing, or carrying out the conspiracy — remain unknown."

When Is Duane Keith Davis Going to Trial?

Source: mega Duane Keith Davis is scheduled to stand trial in August.