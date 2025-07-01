Suge Knight Hints at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Connection to 1996 Killing of Tupac Shakur: 'Everybody Knows'
Suge Knight is telling all from behind bars.
The famed rapper — who is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence for a fatal 2015 hit-and-run — opened up during a recent interview about the 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur while hinting at Sean "Diddy" Combs' involvement in the infamous murder.
The interview references a 2009 police interview with Shakur's murder suspect Duane "Keefe D" Davis, which was buried until the Clark County District Attorney's office released details in July 2024.
Did Sean 'Diddy' Combs Play a Role in Tupac Shakur's Killing?
At the time, Davis allegedly owned up to his part in the shooting but placed blame on Combs for ordering Shakur's assassination after reportedly growing sick of the "Changes" hitmaker's taunts.
During the conversation, homicide detective Dan Long asked Davis: "Um, Puffy Combs. Does he play a role in this thing?"
"Yeah, I think he did," Davis replied. "That’s what we think. That’s word on the street."
Tupac Shakur Murder Suspect Claims Sean 'Diddy' Combs Paid $1 Million for His Murder
David accused Combs of being terrified of Knight and once stating, "'Man, ah, I would give anything for that dude['s] head."
"He was real scared of the guy," David said of the Death Row Records CEO. "He said that s--- in front of everybody."
"Was [Combs] implying that he would pay to have it done?" David's lawyer questioned, as he responded, "Yeah, yeah. He said it."
Davis — who was charged with Shakur's murder but pleaded not guilty — allegedly also revealed during a 2008 police interview that Combs said he "needed to get rid of Knight and Shakur" and offered him $1 million to "handle the problem," according to a report from the DEA and U.S. Department of Justice.
"I end up with a bullet an inch into my skull, but at the same time, everybody knows where a million dollars came from," Knight declared, seeming to point fingers at Combs. "Like what would Pac want? What he really want is truth. I believe that if something smells like s---, look like s---, it's s---."
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Denies Involvement in Tupac Shakur's Murder
Combs, however, has vehemently denied playing any part in Shakur's murder and was never named a suspect by police in the shooting.
A public information officer for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed in July 2024 that Combs wasn't a suspect in the case.
"Sean Combs has never been considered a suspect in the Tupac Shakur homicide investigation," the individual admitted of the Bad Boy Records founder, who was never charged in connection to the murder and is currently waiting for a jury's verdict in his federal s-- trafficking, racketeering and prostitution-related trial in New York City.
Reflecting on the loss of his close friend, Knight got candid about the toll Shakur's death took on his life.
"Tupac is my favorite person in the world. It was a part of me that changed my life forever. He didn’t have to die. A part of me died when he died," he said, sounding increasingly emotional.