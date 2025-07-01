Suge Knight Hints at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Connection to 1996 Killing of Tupac Shakur: 'Everybody Knows'

Suge Knight is telling all from behind bars.

The famed rapper — who is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence for a fatal 2015 hit-and-run — opened up during a recent interview about the 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur while hinting at Sean "Diddy" Combs' involvement in the infamous murder.

The interview references a 2009 police interview with Shakur's murder suspect Duane "Keefe D" Davis, which was buried until the Clark County District Attorney's office released details in July 2024.