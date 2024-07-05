Tupac Shakur's Mysterious Death Explained in 7 Clicks: From Conspiracy Theories to Potential Killers and More
What Happened on the Night Tupac Shakur Was Shot?
Nearly 28 years ago, Tupac Shakur died days after a drive-by shooting left him with four gunshot wounds: two in the chest, one in the thigh and one in the arm.
The incident happened after the "Dear Mama" rapper left the MGM Grand on the Las Vegas strip following a boxing match. Suge Knight, the head of his record label who was sentenced to 28 years in prison for his involvement in a 2015 hit-and-run, drove the black BMW sedan when they left the area.
A white Cadillac soon pulled up, with a gunman opening fire at Shakur and Knight.
Tupac Shakur Died a Few Days After the Shooting
On September 13, 1996, Shakur died of his gunshot wounds at the age of 25. He fought for his life and remained in critical condition at the University Medical Center in Las Vegas after the shooting.
Before his death, his doctors removed his right lung.
Shakur's passing occurred before a scheduled tour with Death Row performers, including Snoop Dogg.
Tupac Shakur's Murder Case Has Spurred Several Conspiracy Theories
Since the murder case has yet to be resolved, the mystery surrounding Shakur's death has led to the spread of several conspiracy theories over the years.
Among the most hair-raising theories include the FBI covering up the murder case, his affair with Faith Evans triggering the killing and Knight allegedly plotting the murder.
Did He Predict His Death?
Most of the conspiracy theories also claimed Shakur faked his death, though one suggested the "So Many Tears" rapper had knowledge about the planned killing.
He rapped on Richie Rich's track "N----- Done Change": "I've been shot and murdered, can't tell you how it happened word for word but best believe that n----- gonna get what they deserve."
Shakur also shared a similar line in the song "Life of an Outlaw."
What Is Duane Keith 'Keefe D' Davis' Role in Tupac Shakur's Murder?
In July 2023, the Las Vegas police searched Duane Keith "Keefe D" Davis' Henderson, Nev., home in connection with Shakur's death. Months later, the Clark County grand jury indicted him of open murder with the use of a deadly weapon with a gang enhancement.
According to the authorities, Davis was the only living suspect in the case. They arrested him in September 2023, but he pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder
LVMPD Sheriff Kevin McMahill told ABC News Davis might be "the shot caller," while LVMPD Lieutenant Jason Johansson said they "never forgot about this case."
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Allegedly Ordered the Hit
Embattled rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs made headlines when former LAPD detective Greg Kading quoted Davis' alleged confession about the Bad Boy Records founder ordering a hit on Shakur and Knight's heads.
"Combs may have simply been caught up in the moment; tensions were running high and he was by all accounts legitimately concerned for his safety. But later, Davis said, over lunch in L.A., Combs offered him a million dollars to get the hit done. According to Davis, he had agreed to the hit, telling Combs, 'Man, we’ll wipe their a-- out quick.' (Davis later told Kading he would have done it for $50,000.)," the report read.
Some Claim Tupac Shakur Is Not Dead
Michael Nice, one of Shakur's bodyguards, claimed the hip-hop artist was still alive in Cuba. He suggested that an unidentified body was used during the cremation to make Shakur's death more convincing.
"I've got video evidence of the guy who was [Tupac's] body double I took to Cuba," he said in a video interview. "There's been rumors there were many body doubles, I can confirm I know one body double – I can prove it."
Todd Anthony Shaw, a friend of Shakur, shared a similar statement.
"I'm just saying that not every politician did not die of car crashes and some of them got killed," he said. "Some of those plane crashes were deliberate… It is a possibility. Believe me, it ain't just open and shut."