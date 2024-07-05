Tupac Shakur's Mysterious Death Explained in 7 Clicks: From Conspiracy Theories to Potential Killers and More

Nearly 28 years ago, Tupac Shakur died days after a drive-by shooting left him with four gunshot wounds: two in the chest, one in the thigh and one in the arm.

The incident happened after the "Dear Mama" rapper left the MGM Grand on the Las Vegas strip following a boxing match. Suge Knight, the head of his record label who was sentenced to 28 years in prison for his involvement in a 2015 hit-and-run, drove the black BMW sedan when they left the area.

A white Cadillac soon pulled up, with a gunman opening fire at Shakur and Knight.