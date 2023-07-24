Notorious Compton Gangster Claims He Provided the Gun to Kill Tupac Shakur, Says His Nephew Pulled the Trigger: Report

Keffe D further described the slaying in his memoir titled COMPTON STREET LEGEND, which he self-published back in 2009, stating that he'd checked into Caesars Palace Resort and Casino earlier that evening and had a few drinks while waiting for the rest of his crew to arrive.

"Little by little everybody started showing up except my nephew. Then, some 118 East Coast Crips came and told us that they saw some Death Row n----- jump my nephew down by the casino," he explained in a chapter called "The Main Event."

"We rushed up out of the café and went to find Baby Lane," he continued. "We saw him inside the MGM minutes after they had jumped him. By the time we got there Suge, Pac and their crew had already left."