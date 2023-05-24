‘Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Appears Unrecognizable in First Sighting in Over a Year

In 2012, Jones caused a stir when he announced his exit from the series, declaring that he had found god and religion. “If you watch Two and a Half Men, please stop watching Two and a Half Men," he pleaded in a YouTube video posted by a Christian group called the Forerunner Chronicles.

“I’m on Two and a Half Men and I don’t want to be on it," he lamented in the strange clip. "Please stop watching it and filling your head with filth. People say it’s just entertainment. Do some research on the effects of television and your brain, and I promise you you’ll have a decision to make when it comes to television, especially with what you watch.”