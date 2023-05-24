‘Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Appears Unrecognizable in First Sighting in Over a Year
This child star has sure grown up!
On Sunday, May 21, the Two and a Half Men star Angus T. Jones stepped out for the first time in over a year in his Los Angeles neighborhood looking barely recognizable from the cute kid we all watched on television.
The former child actor looked a bit glum in a loose-fitting light gray T-shirt and dark gray shorts. Jones' appearance looked much more mature as he sported a full beard and mustache.
The 29-year-old formally played Jake Harper alongside Hollywood stars Charlie Sheen, Jon Cryer and Ashton Kutcher for nearly 10 years on the hit CBS sitcom.
In 2012, Jones caused a stir when he announced his exit from the series, declaring that he had found god and religion. “If you watch Two and a Half Men, please stop watching Two and a Half Men," he pleaded in a YouTube video posted by a Christian group called the Forerunner Chronicles.
“I’m on Two and a Half Men and I don’t want to be on it," he lamented in the strange clip. "Please stop watching it and filling your head with filth. People say it’s just entertainment. Do some research on the effects of television and your brain, and I promise you you’ll have a decision to make when it comes to television, especially with what you watch.”
Two years later, he continued to defend how he had publicly slammed the show. “[Two and a Half Men] was making light of topics in our world that are really problems for a lot of people," he noted in a 2014 speech at he Seventh-Day Adventist Church World Harvest Outreach. “And I was a paid hypocrite because I wasn’t OK with it but I was still doing it.”
