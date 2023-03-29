Charlie Sheen Spends Quality Time With Twin Sons After Admitting He Doesn't Have Enough To Pay Their Child Support
Charlie Sheen was spotted with his two 14-year-old sons in Malibu on Tuesday, March 28, keeping a low profile as he grabbed smoothies with Bob and Max.
The star sported a casual look, wearing navy sweatpants, a black hoodie, a baseball cap and some shades. His sons had similar looks, with one wearing a Bob Marley T-shirt, a navy hoodie and bright orange sneakers.
The Two and a Half Men alum shares the twins with ex-wife Brooke Mueller, 45. The pair married in 2008 and divorced shortly after in 2011. Sheen also has daughters Sami, 19, and Lola, 17, with ex Denise Richards, 52. Additionally, he has first child, Cassandra, 38, with ex Paula Profit, 57.
The father-of-five has recently gone through a tricky child support battle with Mueller, which started in August 2018 and didn't settle until April 2022. The conflict began when Sheen made a request to decrease the amount of child support he had to pay.
The star was originally expected to dish out $55,000 per month for the twins, in addition to the $20,000 per month he was paying to Richards for their girls.
When he took legal action in 2018 in hopes of lowering the payments, he claimed his "income [had] changed significantly" since 2016, which was when they originally determined the monthly allotment.
"I have been unable to find steady work and have been blacklisted from many aspects of the entertainment industry," the 57-year-old alleged as to why he no longer has enough to compensate Mueller. The New York City native also added that he gives 9.5% of his total income to his pair of exes each year, claiming, "All of this has resulted in a significant reduction in my earnings."
After about five years of fighting over the child support payments, the Young Guns star and Mueller settled their differences and created a solution.
"Mr. Sheen and Ms. Mueller recognize together the great benefit to their children in peacefully, privately coming to terms focused on the family's overall best interests," the Golden Globe winner's attorney, Gregory J. Pedrick, revealed in April 2022. "They should be applauded for making that happen."
