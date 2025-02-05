'Teen Mom' Stars Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell Slammed Over Their OnlyFans Account: 'This Grosses Me Out'
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Tyler Baltierra has been on OnlyFans for a while now, but fans are taking issue with some of his recent content and account promotion.
In a Reddit post entitled, “I wIsH tHeY wOULd teLL us wHY,” a fan posted four screenshots of Baltierra’s OnlyFans account. Two of the posts were pictures of him in skimpy underwear.
Another was a written promotion for his account from his wife, Catelynn Lowell, which read, “Y’all we aren’t doing anything sexual on OnlyFans lmaoooo!!! Please we got kids! I would never! but if you do want to see what we are posting then click the link! #noshame #hothusbandalert.”
The last screenshot was of a text the couple seemed to be using to drive subscribers to the 16 and Pregnant alum’s page, which said, “I’m sowwy I have wong pee pee.”
Commenters flooded the Reddit post, slamming the couple. “Nothing sexual?” one person replied. “He’s half naked.”
Another fan echoed similar sentiments about the content they’re sharing not being of an adult nature, insisting they had “two leaked photos of his completely naked and erect s------ sent to my DMs.”
As fans of Baltierra and Lowell’s know, the two have been having issues with Brandon and Teresa Davis, who adopted their daughter, Carly. Catelynn recently confirmed they blocked her phone number and revealed she and Tyler have not had contact with Carly in some time, regardless of their attempts to stay in touch.
Many who commented on the Reddit post shared their opinion that Brandon and Teresa’s problems with the MTV stars may have something to do with Tyler’s OnlyFans usage.
“I just also don’t understand how they don’t see B&T might have an issue with this,” one person stated. “They are like super conservative, even I can tell from just seeing what they look like that they’d freak out about this.”
Another person piped in to state this “grosses me out” and sarcastically noted they “can’t understand why B&T want to protect Carly from this.”
In a shocking post by another Reddit user, it was revealed they are certain Tyler’s OnlyFans is the reason Brandon and Teresa cut the famous couple off.
“There is someone on TikTok claiming to be friends of the adoptive family and said the OF is for sure the reason they blocked C&T,” they shared. “They don't want Carly to know about the s3x [sic] work, and are highly offended that the tattoo of Carly's baby feet and her name are visible in the OF shots.”
Catelynn and Tyler have yet to confirm if this is why Brandon and Teresa shut them out or if they’re aware of this rumor.