Tyler Cameron Admits There's 'Pressure' to Get Engaged But Plans to Ask Girlfriend Tate Madden at the 'Appropriate' Time

Tyler Cameron is finally opening up about growing speculation surrounding his love life — and he's not denying that fans are eager for him to propose. "The pressure's definitely there, but we're doing things at the appropriate time for us," the Bachelor Nation heartthrob told OK! while kicking off NYC Marathon weekend at a welcome dinner for CELSIUS' Hydration and Energy House on Thursday, October 30. The former Bachelorette finalist reflected on the mounting attention he and girlfriend Tate Madden have faced after recently making headlines for hinting he'd soon pop the question.

Source: @tylerjcameron/Instagram Tyler Cameron went Instagram official with Tate Madden in September 2024.

When pressed about that engagement everyone keeps asking about — Cameron smiled, unfazed by the chatter. The moment is coming, but on his schedule. Despite the public's fascination, Cameron made it clear that he and Madden are committed to moving at their own pace. "We see all the stuff," he admitted, emphasizing how they try not to let online commentary affect the reality of their romance. Though the spotlight can be intense, he insists it hasn't shaken the foundation of his and Madden's relationship — or their shared understanding of what feels right.

Tyler Cameron Ran NYC Marathon With Girlfriend Tate Madden

Source: CELSIUS Tyler Cameron partnered with CELSIUS for NYC Marathon.

Cameron had a lot more than romance on his mind while preparing for his third New York City Marathon. The athlete explained that the race doesn't get any easier with experience. "It's more intimidating going into it again because you know what you’re signing up for," he said. "There’s nothing like getting to mile 20 and thinking, 'Holy cow, I've got six more miles and I'm in so much pain.'"

Tyler Cameron Admitted He 'Cracks' a CELSIUS 'Every Morning'

Source: CELSIUS Tyler Cameron ran the NYC Marathon with his girlfriend, Tate Madden.

To keep himself fueled through the grueling training process, Cameron swears by his longtime partnership with CELSIUS. "I'm a CELSIUS-before-I-run guy," the general contractor quipped. "I crack one in the morning, and anytime I have a big run, I always get a CELSIUS down." With the brand now expanding into hydration packets, he says it's become an even bigger part of his daily routine.

Tyler Cameron's Real Estate and Home Renovation Career Is Thriving

Source: @tylerjcameron/Instagram Tyler Cameron admitted there's 'pressure' to propose to Tate Madden.

Outside of running and media events, Cameron has been building a steady career in real estate and home renovation — worlds he’s grown increasingly passionate about. He recently partnered with acclaimed real estate pro Senada Adzem and says the move has opened doors he never expected. "The amount of connections and jobs I've gotten through working with her has been crazy," he noted. "It feels like home."

View this post on Instagram Source: @tylerjcameron/Instagram Tyler Cameron recently finished renovating his Florida home.