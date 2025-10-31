or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Exclusives > Tyler Cameron
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Tyler Cameron Reveals There's Lots of 'Drama' on New 'Bachelor Mansion Takeover' Show: 'These Contestants Are Going at Each Other's Necks'

Photo of Tyler Cameron and Tayshia Adams
Source: HGTV

In an exclusive interview with OK!, 'Bachelor' alum Tyler Cameron hinted at what's to come on 'Bachelor Mansion Takeover.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 31 2025, Published 6:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Tyler Cameron divulged exclusive details about the inaugural season of Bachelor Mansion Takeover.

During the CELSIUS Spritz Vibe launch welcome dinner on Wednesday, October 22, the Bachelor alum, 32, revealed that there may be more "drama" in the upcoming HGTV series than fans expect.

Article continues below advertisement

Tyler Cameron's Role in 'Bachelor Mansion Takeover'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @realitywithmariah/TikTok

Tyler Cameron is judging the new series 'Bachelor Mansion Takeover.'

Cameron — who owns Image 1 Construction and has a background as a general contractor —judges the show alongside Tayshia Adams.

"I thought it was gonna be more like chill, but it's not. There's drama. These contestants are going at each other's necks, and it's really serious," he spilled to OK!. "I got to work on my hosting skills, and I had a great time. Tayshia was a great co-host. You'll be amazed by how talented this Bachelor contestants group is. They deserve a lot of credit, and it'll be fun to see what everyone thinks of their designs and their work."

Unlike the ABC version of the franchise, there will be no dating involved.

"No romance. Everyone was in a relationship," Cameron confirmed of the series, which is set to release in 2026.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Tyler Cameron Getting Married Soon?

Image of Tyler Cameron has been dating Tate Madden for three years.
Source: @tylercameron/Instagram

Tyler Cameron has been dating Tate Madden for three years.

Reality TV aside, Cameron may be popping the question to girlfriend Tate Madden in the near future. When asked about his plans to propose, Cameron insisted he's "working on things."

"Things are going great. We just bought another house we're going to work on together, so we're excited for that," he exclaimed. "I feel like I'm doing everything with my best friend. We love each other like best friends. We sometimes argue with each other, like best friends. We have the best time."

The reality star, who made his TV debut during Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette in 2019, is impressed by how well Madden is adapting to life in the spotlight.

"I think she's done a great job adjusting to it. She's learned to kind of not take things [too seriously], to get some thicker skin being in this world," he said. "She's strong, and she's crushing it. She's finding her way. I'm very proud of her."

MORE ON:
Tyler Cameron

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

How Long Has Tyler Cameron Been Dating His Girlfriend?

Image of Tyler Cameron is considering a proposal to his girlfriend.
Source: @tylercameron/Instagram

Tyler Cameron is considering a proposal to his girlfriend.

The couple has been dating since 2022, when she was hired to photograph his show, Going Home with Tyler Cameron. They went public with their relationship in September 2024 and now live together in Florida.

"I think we just wanted to really build a strong foundation for what our relationship is and what it's going to be before we make it public," Cameron said in an interview with an outlet last year. "I've had very public relationships and they've seemed to crash and burn pretty quickly."

Aside from Madden, the Bachelor alum has been romantically linked to both Paige Lorenze and Gigi Hadid in the past.

Tyler Cameron's Collaboration With CELSIUS

Image of Tyler Cameron is a longtime CELSIUS partner.
Source: Getty Images for CELSIUS

Tyler Cameron is a longtime CELSIUS partner.

Amid his potential proposal plans and reality TV endeavors, Cameron vacationed with CELSIUS in Miami, Fla., to celebrate the launch of Spritz Vibe (available for a limited-time run through December).

"I think it's been four years [working] with CELSIUS. It's like a family I get to be a part of. We joke around that I'm the not-actually-employed employee," he teased. "Whenever they're doing a group work photo, I try to sneak in. They've been an incredible brand to work with because they match my lifestyle. It's something that I drink probably twice a day. I drink a coffee to warm me up, and then I suck down a CELSIUS."

The TV star also keeps CELSIUS as a part of his pre-workout routine, particularly before a run.

"CELSIUS has been a huge part of the rotation. It's essential energy," said Cameron, who is running the New York City Marathon on Sunday, November 2.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.