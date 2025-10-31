Tyler Cameron Reveals There's Lots of 'Drama' on New 'Bachelor Mansion Takeover' Show: 'These Contestants Are Going at Each Other's Necks'

Article continues below advertisement

Tyler Cameron divulged exclusive details about the inaugural season of Bachelor Mansion Takeover. During the CELSIUS Spritz Vibe launch welcome dinner on Wednesday, October 22, the Bachelor alum, 32, revealed that there may be more "drama" in the upcoming HGTV series than fans expect.

Tyler Cameron's Role in 'Bachelor Mansion Takeover'

Cameron — who owns Image 1 Construction and has a background as a general contractor —judges the show alongside Tayshia Adams. "I thought it was gonna be more like chill, but it's not. There's drama. These contestants are going at each other's necks, and it's really serious," he spilled to OK!. "I got to work on my hosting skills, and I had a great time. Tayshia was a great co-host. You'll be amazed by how talented this Bachelor contestants group is. They deserve a lot of credit, and it'll be fun to see what everyone thinks of their designs and their work." Unlike the ABC version of the franchise, there will be no dating involved. "No romance. Everyone was in a relationship," Cameron confirmed of the series, which is set to release in 2026.

Is Tyler Cameron Getting Married Soon?

Reality TV aside, Cameron may be popping the question to girlfriend Tate Madden in the near future. When asked about his plans to propose, Cameron insisted he's "working on things." "Things are going great. We just bought another house we're going to work on together, so we're excited for that," he exclaimed. "I feel like I'm doing everything with my best friend. We love each other like best friends. We sometimes argue with each other, like best friends. We have the best time." The reality star, who made his TV debut during Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette in 2019, is impressed by how well Madden is adapting to life in the spotlight. "I think she's done a great job adjusting to it. She's learned to kind of not take things [too seriously], to get some thicker skin being in this world," he said. "She's strong, and she's crushing it. She's finding her way. I'm very proud of her."

How Long Has Tyler Cameron Been Dating His Girlfriend?

The couple has been dating since 2022, when she was hired to photograph his show, Going Home with Tyler Cameron. They went public with their relationship in September 2024 and now live together in Florida. "I think we just wanted to really build a strong foundation for what our relationship is and what it's going to be before we make it public," Cameron said in an interview with an outlet last year. "I've had very public relationships and they've seemed to crash and burn pretty quickly." Aside from Madden, the Bachelor alum has been romantically linked to both Paige Lorenze and Gigi Hadid in the past.

Tyler Cameron's Collaboration With CELSIUS

