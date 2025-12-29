Tyler Perry's Legal Battle Explodes: Bombshell Texts Suggest Actor's Sexual Battery Accuser Asked for Money Before Filing Lawsuit

Article continues below advertisement

Tyler Perry's newest accuser Mario Rodriguez allegedly sent the director a flurry of text messages, asking him for cash before filing his bombshell sexual battery lawsuit earlier this week. Rodriguez starred in Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween flick in 2016, and recently filed paperwork to sue the filmmaker, 56, for allegedly touching him inappropriately during a visit to his home.

Article continues below advertisement

Mario Rodriguez Asked Tyler Perry for Financial Help Regarding His Health

Source: MEGA Mario Rodriguez allegedly sent the director several text messages before filing his lawsuit.

The messages were uncovered by TMZ and reportedly show a conversation between the two men, with Rodriguez first telling Perry that he wasn't feeling well. Rodriguez added that he knows that he promised not to ask the Madea creator for anything, while also stating that he doesn't have health insurance and was worried that he wouldn't get better. The actor then noted that he's afraid of getting sepsis and recently got blood work done.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The director was also sued earlier this year by another actor who worked on one of his projects.

Rodriguez then reportedly said he was "scared," adding he doesn't want to die like his father. These texts were allegedly dated August 31. There were also other messages from 2024, in which Rodriguez thanked Perry for taking him under his wing and giving him a shot in Hollywood. "I can't buy you anything, but I wanted to tell you that your boy right here appreciates you more than anything," Rodriguez said. In a follow-up message, the playwright wished Rodriguez a "Happy Thanksgiving."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Mario Rodriguez Is Suing Tyler Perry for $77 Million

Source: MEGA Mario Rodriguez alleged Tyler Perry 'grabbed his p----.'

As OK! previously reported, Perry was smacked with a $77 million lawsuit from Rodriguez shortly after Christmas. The actor alleged the filmmaker “tightly hugged” him and “grabbed his p----" during a stopover to his Los Angeles mansion in 2018. Rodriguez's suit includes claims of sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Perry's lawyer Alex Spiro has denied the allegations.

Source: MEGA Tyler Perry's lawyer slammed the accusations and denied any wrongdoing.