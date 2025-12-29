Tyler Perry's Legal Battle Explodes: Bombshell Texts Suggest Actor's Sexual Battery Accuser Asked for Money Before Filing Lawsuit
Dec. 29 2025, Published 12:44 p.m. ET
Tyler Perry's newest accuser Mario Rodriguez allegedly sent the director a flurry of text messages, asking him for cash before filing his bombshell sexual battery lawsuit earlier this week.
Rodriguez starred in Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween flick in 2016, and recently filed paperwork to sue the filmmaker, 56, for allegedly touching him inappropriately during a visit to his home.
Mario Rodriguez Asked Tyler Perry for Financial Help Regarding His Health
The messages were uncovered by TMZ and reportedly show a conversation between the two men, with Rodriguez first telling Perry that he wasn't feeling well.
Rodriguez added that he knows that he promised not to ask the Madea creator for anything, while also stating that he doesn't have health insurance and was worried that he wouldn't get better.
The actor then noted that he's afraid of getting sepsis and recently got blood work done.
Rodriguez then reportedly said he was "scared," adding he doesn't want to die like his father. These texts were allegedly dated August 31.
There were also other messages from 2024, in which Rodriguez thanked Perry for taking him under his wing and giving him a shot in Hollywood.
"I can't buy you anything, but I wanted to tell you that your boy right here appreciates you more than anything," Rodriguez said.
In a follow-up message, the playwright wished Rodriguez a "Happy Thanksgiving."
- Tyler Perry Slapped With $77 Million Sexual Assault Lawsuit by 'Boo! A Madea Halloween' Actor Who Claims Director 'Grabbed' His Private Part
- Tyler Perry Faces Shocking $260 Million Lawsuit Over Sexual Assault Claims From 'The Oval' Actor
- Jamie Foxx Accused of Sexually Assaulting 18-Year-Old Woman at NYC Rooftop Lounge in 2015
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Mario Rodriguez Is Suing Tyler Perry for $77 Million
As OK! previously reported, Perry was smacked with a $77 million lawsuit from Rodriguez shortly after Christmas.
The actor alleged the filmmaker “tightly hugged” him and “grabbed his p----" during a stopover to his Los Angeles mansion in 2018.
Rodriguez's suit includes claims of sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Perry's lawyer Alex Spiro has denied the allegations.
“Having recently failed in another matter against Mr. Perry, the very same lawyer has now made yet another demand from more than a decade ago which will also be a failed money grab,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement.
Rodriguez also brought forward a claim against Boo! A Madea Halloween's distributor, Lionsgate, and claimed that the production company did nothing to stop the misconduct.
Rodriguez is not the only one of Perry's former employees to file a sexual assault suit against him. Derek Dixon, who appeared in Perry's TV series The Oval, also accused the filmmaker of assault. He sued the Vice actor this past June, alleging that Perry groped him during one instance.