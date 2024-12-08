Home > Royals > Tyler Perry ROYALS Tyler Perry Shuts Down Question About How He Prepared Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Flee the U.K. in 2020 Source: MEGA 'It’s clearly time to cut,' the outlet said after asking Tyler Perry multiple questions about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Tyler Perry kept his lips sealed when it came to pals Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. In a new interview, the movie producer, 55, shut down questions about assisting the royal couple flee the U.K. in 2020.

Source: MEGA When asked if he prepared Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for their move, Tyler Perry replied, 'I didn't.'

When asked how he helped the duo prepare for their move, Perry — who lent the Duke and Duchess of Sussex his California mansion, private jet and security team in their time of need — stated, “I didn’t. Meghan is from California. She knows California well. So there was nothing to prepare them for.” The outlet noted that after querying about the couple, “any conversational intimacy” with the film writer went out the window.

“I will say this,” Perry shared. “What I learned about mentioning them — because there’s this insatiable appetite to know all about them — is that any question that is asked becomes the headline of anything I say.” The reporter then asked Perry why he believes the former Suits star, 43, and the redheaded royal, 40, generate so much chatter.

Source: @THR/X Tyler Perry avoided discussing his friendship with Meghan Markle because 'any question that is asked becomes the headline.'

The actor bluntly responded, “You’re from the U.K., you tell me,” to which the journalist pointed out how the pair make plenty of headlines in the U.S. as well. “You would know better than I would because I’m not paying attention to that world,” Perry said, as the outlet added, “It’s clearly time to cut. Next scene.”

While Perry was not very forthcoming about Meghan and Harry’s move during the interview, in the royals’ December 2022 Netflix documentary, the mother-of-two revealed she and Harry never met Perry before they began living in his $18 million Beverly Hills, Calif., estate. “I was just a wreck,” Meghan said of Megxit. “I was just crying and crying. Sometimes it’s easier to just open up to someone who knows nothing at all, and that was that moment with me and Tyler.”

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry used Tyler Perry's California mansion, private jet and security team when they fled Europe.

Meghan noted shacking up in the abode was “bliss because no one knew [they] were there.” As OK! previously reported, Meghan and Perry recently reunited on Wednesday, December 4, while at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills to honor the A Madea Homecoming lead.

At the gala, which Meghan attended solo, the pals were seen embracing on the red carpet in black tie. The actress stunned in a black strapless Oscar de la Renta gown and a dazzling Logan Hollowell diamond necklace as she posed for paparazzi photos.

Source: @THR/X Meghan Markle and Princ eharry revealed they never met Tyler Perry before moving into his mansion after fleeing the U.K.

While Meghan was out and about supporting the godfather to their daughter, Lilibet, Harry was at the annual DealBook Summit in NYC.