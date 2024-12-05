Meghan Markle Stuns in Black Gown and Diamond Necklace to Support Pal Tyler Perry at L.A. Gala as Prince Harry Attends NYC Event: Photos
Meghan Markle made a royal entrance at The Paley Honors Gala in L.A.
On Wednesday, December 4, the Duchess of Sussex, 43, dazzled in a black strapless Oscar de la Renta gown while walking the red carpet solo at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.
The brunette beauty accessorized the ensemble with a stunning Logan Hollowell diamond necklace as she entered the event in support of honoree and pal Tyler Perry. The friendly duo hugged and smiled wide for cameras while posing for paparazzi photos.
Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, have a tight relationship with Perry, who is the godfather of their 3-year-old daughter, Lilibet.
While the mother-of-two was attending the gala, Harry was at the annual DealBook Summit in NYC.
As OK! previously reported, during the east coast event, the father-of-two denied rumors he and Meghan are calling it quits.
“Apparently we’ve bought or moved house 10, 12 times,” the 40-year-old royal said. “We’ve apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it’s just like, what?'”
The prince noted the speculation surrounding their relationship is "definitely not a good thing."
“It’s hard to keep up with, but that’s why you just sort of ignore it. The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls,” the famous redhead added.
Meghan and Harry tied the knot in 2018 and decided to leave the royal family and move to California in 2020.
Harry continued about his online haters: “Their hopes are just built and built, and it’s like, ‘Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,’ and then it doesn’t happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do."
The Duke even told reporter Andrew Ross Sorkin that their sit-down may go viral and will “likely be spun or twisted somehow against me, and maybe you yourself will be trolled relentlessly.”
“For that, I can only apologize, but you did invite me, so it’s not my fault,” he joked.
Chatter about Harry and Meghan’s marriage recently hit a high as the duo has not been seen publicly together in a while. However, a source recently claimed this is by design.
"When they're together, there's headlines that Meghan is too controlling or trying to be the star of the show," an insider stated. "The Duke and Duchess are a married couple and in a normal relationship, you don't do every single thing together."
"They also have to raise a five and a 3-year-old and somebody has to remain in California while the other person is out of state," they continued.
The source explained how the stars want to be seen as individuals, especially when it comes to business and philanthropy.
"It also wouldn't make sense for Meghan to be the focal point for Harry's patronages, and the same goes for Meghan's philanthropic efforts, for example, if it's something to do with women, which is near and dear to her heart,” they shared.