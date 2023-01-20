Tyler Stanaland & Costar Alex Hall Jet Off To Dubai After Brittany Snow Files For Divorce From Real Estate Agent
Something more? After news broke that Brittany Snow filed for divorce from Tyler Stanaland, he was seen with his Selling the OC costar Alex Hall in Dubai.
The two Netflix stars were seen at the Wavehouse, a bar at Atlantis, The Palm resort, in the lavish country on Friday, January 20.
The duo looked like they were having a great day, an insider revealed, as they were smiling and chatting outside. Though they didn't engage in any PDA, they looked flirty, and at one point, they gave each other a high five.
As OK! previously reported, the Pitch Perfect star, 36, split from the handsome hunk, 33, four months ago. On January 19, Snow filed for divorce in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason they were calling it quits.
The Hollywood stars have a prenup agreement, which will determine how they split their property, in addition to any spousal support.
In September 2022, the former flames, who got married in Malibu in March 2022, made the sad announcement about their split.
"After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate," the soap opera star said. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives."
"We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie," she continued. "We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter."
Neither have spoken out about why their marriage didn't work, but while filming Selling the OC, Stanaland was beloved by his costars, as one of them attempted to kiss him when the cameras weren't on.
"They had issues before, but this is the final straw," a source said of the sticky situation. "Brittany never wanted Tyler on the show but he was adamant. He wanted to make a name for himself on his own terms."
"They're fully over. All of the girls [on the show] are obsessed with him. He's been trying to be really respectful but it's taken a toll on his marriage 100 percent," another insider added.
Meanwhile, Hall — who said in the series she was attracted to Stanaland — said she was trying to be a good friend amidst the breakup.
"Tyler’s going through so much right now. I can’t speak for him, but I know when I went through my divorce, dating wasn’t even on my radar whatsoever. … Like, dating for me is just another chore. And at this point, Tyler and I lean on each other in our friendship," she told Us Weekly.
Page Six reported on Hall and Stanaland's Dubai sighting.