Tyler Stanaland & Costar Alex Hall Jet Off To Dubai After Brittany Snow Files For Divorce From Real Estate Agent

Neither have spoken out about why their marriage didn't work, but while filming Selling the OC, Stanaland was beloved by his costars, as one of them attempted to kiss him when the cameras weren't on.

"They had issues before, but this is the final straw," a source said of the sticky situation. "Brittany never wanted Tyler on the show but he was adamant. He wanted to make a name for himself on his own terms."

"They're fully over. All of the girls [on the show] are obsessed with him. He's been trying to be really respectful but it's taken a toll on his marriage 100 percent," another insider added.