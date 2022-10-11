'What Is Wrong With Me With This?': Tyra Banks Botches Landon Barker's Name AGAIN On 'DWTS'

Tyra Banks just can't get it right. For the second week in a row, the Dancing with the Stars host flubbed Landon Barker's name while addressing his girlfriend Charli D'Amelio's performance.

During the Monday, October 10, episode of the beloved dancing competition show, Banks, 48, spoke with the TikToker, 18, after she performed a jazz routine with her pro partner Mark Ballas, 36.