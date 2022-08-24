Tyra Banks Makes Peace With New Cohost Alfonso Ribeiro As She Fights For Her Place In 'DWTS'
Tyra Banks is finally finding peace with her new Dancing With the Stars cohost as the show prepares to return for its 31st season on September 19.
A source close to the 48-year-old revealed that she plans to make plenty of appearances alongside Alfonso Ribeiro, 50, despite all the backlash she faced last season for shying away from publicity.
The source added that the show's producers want Tyra and Alfonso to "put on a united front" to shut down fan hatred over the model's skills and interactions with talent.
Another source revealed that the show's executives are eager to overcome the negativity and drama around last season and want Banks and Ribeiro to work as a team. Part of this revolves around scheduling more interviews instead of shying away from media appearances.
"The word is that Tyra and Alfonso must present a united front and go out and push the show. It is important to have them out and about together, pushing back any suggestion that there is behind-the-scenes tension or ego dramas," the source revealed, adding that there have certainly been concerns, and Banks is ready to deal with the potential questions.
"She will have the choice of who she wants to speak with, but the hope is great that with Alfonso she will have an ally alongside her, backing her in interactions. Obviously, ABC stations and affiliates will offer her the most protection," the source added.
The source added that the new hosting partners have plenty of mutual respect for each other and that everyone wants this fresh start to be a success.
As OK! previously reported, Banks initially felt betrayed at the news of Ribeiro joining the show as a new host. A source exclusively told OK! that she threatened to quit when the show returned — "not because the producers clearly have lost faith in her abilities to single-handedly carry the show, but also because no one had the decency to tell her what was going on until it was a done deal."