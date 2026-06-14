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Donald Trump Is 'Spending Time Getting Back at Enemies' as 'It Gives Him Satisfaction and Confidence'

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is set to be the oldest U.S. president by the time his second term concludes.

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June 14 2026, Published 1:47 p.m. ET

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Happy birthday Mr. President!

Donald Trump turned a whopping 80-years-old on Sunday, June 14, and he reportedly has just one wish for his big day: beating his opponents.

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'He's Too Busy Reveling in His Power'

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image of Donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump turned 80-years-old on June 14 and he has no intention of slowing down.

According to a source, the POTUS has no intention of slowing down anytime soon.

“Donald is happily avoiding thoughts about his age and aging,” an insider told People recently. “He is too busy reveling in his power. He loves being talked about. Heading into a new decade is daunting for him, yet he lives in his own world.”

The source added Trump “spending time getting back at enemies is his daily sport."

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Donald Trump Previously Suffered With Swollen Ankles and Bruised Hands

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's health fueled concerns in recent months.

"It gives him satisfaction, confidence, and what passes for happiness to him," they stated. The businessman is on track to become the oldest president in U.S. history by the end of his second term in 2028.

Despite Trump's health fueling concerns in recent months, he still reportedly doesn't want to take a break.

The politician has often been seen falling asleep during Cabinet meetings and covering up strange bruises and discolorations on his hands with bandages or makeup.

The White House announced Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency last year after he experienced mild swelling in his legs and ankles.

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image of Donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump wishes he was '40 again, dancing around New York.'

“He has aged in the sense that he rarely sleeps and looks zonked many days, but despite turning 80, he wouldn’t have it any other way,” a former Trump team staff member also alleged to the publication.

“He has always been a workhorse and hates vacations. He is not a guy to sit on the beach and relax," the individual explained.

Trump also reportedly might skip out on some international trips later this year as he's "set in his ways and doesn’t like to be taken out of that comfort zone."

Donald Trump Wishes He 'Was 40 Again'

image of Donald trump
Source: MEGA

The POTUS 'doesn’t sit around worrying about his health.'

A different source chimed in: "He will travel as needed but try to get out of a lot of it simply because it’s more difficult than it was even five years ago."

The Celebrity Apprentice alum "likes golf, spending time with his trusted circle of loyalists, and hearing how much people love him. He needs that boost and knows how to get it.”

Trump also wishes he was "40 again, dancing around New York," however, “the presidency with all of its responsibilities has aged him.”

One insider stated Trump "won’t stop" and "will keep his pace in [the] years to come as long as his health dictates it."

"He doesn’t sit around worrying about his health. He is busy, his brain is still working overtime, and he won’t let himself consciously slow down," the insider noted.

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