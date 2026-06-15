Donald Trump, 80, Sparks Health Concerns at UFC Event: He 'Looks Terrible'
June 15 2026, Published 8:26 a.m. ET
Donald Trump is once again at the center of online health speculation following his appearance at a UFC event held during his 80th birthday.
The conversation started after political commentator Harry Sisson reposted a video from Paramount+ showing the president making his way to the event from the Oval Office. In the footage, Trump appeared noticeably pale and sported visible under-eye bags, prompting social media users to weigh in on his appearance.
“Trump looks terrible in this. Clearly not healthy,” Sisson captioned the clip.
Social Media Users React to Trump's Appearance
The video quickly gained attention online, with critics sharing their thoughts in the comments section.
A user doubled down, “He's not healthy mentally or physically.”
“Something weird going on with his mouth. Definitely unhealthy,” a fourth chimed in.
The discussion continued as additional footage from the White House surfaced.
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In another clip, Trump was seen standing on a White House balcony alongside UFC CEO Dana White before heading to the event.
Some viewers claimed they noticed discoloration on the president's hand, leading to further speculation online.
"Now you know why he salutes rather than placing his hand on where his heart is supposed to be," another user commented, suggesting he was attempting to conceal a bruised hand.
Another observer wrote, "This guy looks not only terrible. He looks angry and confused it's not going as planned."
One more social media user pointed to Trump's face, writing, "Is that a bruise and a bump on his cheek?"
Questions Raised Over Recent Medical Exam
The renewed chatter comes shortly after a report from The Washington Post revealed that Trump was examined by 22 doctors during his annual medical evaluation in May.
The figure drew attention because Trump reportedly saw 14 medical experts during his physical the previous year.
"It is an extraordinary number," said CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner. "What specialties do they represent? Why so many?"
The White House defended the evaluation process, saying the number of physicians involved reflected a thorough approach to the president's healthcare.
White House Responds to Concerns
According to the administration, 22 medical professionals participated in what was described as a "complete and preventive evaluation" of the president.
"The involvement of multiple specialists reflects a comprehensive, multidisciplinary evaluation consistent with best practices for executive-level medical care," the White House said.
While officials did not disclose the specialties of the doctors involved, a White House spokesperson insisted, "We have nothing to hide."
'Trump Remains in Excellent Health'
Despite the speculation, Trump's physician, Sean Barbabella, offered a positive assessment following the examination.
"President Trump remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and overall physical function," Barbabella stated.
The doctor added that Trump "is fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief."
"The President remains up to date on all appropriate preventive screenings and immunizations. Routine cancer screenings, cardiovascular risk assessment, and metabolic evaluations are current and within recommended intervals," the memo continued. "Preventive counseling was provided, including guidance on diet, recommendation to take a low-dose aspirin, increased physical activity, and continued weight loss.”
Trump also addressed the results himself on Truth Social.
"Just finished my 6 month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Everything checked out PERFECTLY. Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff!" he wrote.