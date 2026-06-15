Donald Trump, 80, Sparks Health Concerns at UFC Event: He 'Looks Terrible'

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Donald Trump is once again at the center of online health speculation following his appearance at a UFC event held during his 80th birthday. The conversation started after political commentator Harry Sisson reposted a video from Paramount+ showing the president making his way to the event from the Oval Office. In the footage, Trump appeared noticeably pale and sported visible under-eye bags, prompting social media users to weigh in on his appearance.

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Source: Paramount+ Donald Trump sparked online concern after appearing pale and tired in a video shared before the UFC event.

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“Trump looks terrible in this. Clearly not healthy,” Sisson captioned the clip.

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Trump looks terrible in this. Clearly not healthy pic.twitter.com/OVU4i4Lrl8 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) June 15, 2026 Source: @harryjsisson/X

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Social Media Users React to Trump's Appearance

Source: Paramount+ Several social media users commented on Donald Trump's appearance, pointing to his eyes, face and overall demeanor.

The video quickly gained attention online, with critics sharing their thoughts in the comments section. A user doubled down, “He's not healthy mentally or physically.” “Something weird going on with his mouth. Definitely unhealthy,” a fourth chimed in. The discussion continued as additional footage from the White House surfaced.

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Another Video Fuels More Speculation

Source: MEGA Additional footage from the White House led some observers to speculate about possible discoloration on his hand.

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In another clip, Trump was seen standing on a White House balcony alongside UFC CEO Dana White before heading to the event. Some viewers claimed they noticed discoloration on the president's hand, leading to further speculation online. "Now you know why he salutes rather than placing his hand on where his heart is supposed to be," another user commented, suggesting he was attempting to conceal a bruised hand. Another observer wrote, "This guy looks not only terrible. He looks angry and confused it's not going as planned." One more social media user pointed to Trump's face, writing, "Is that a bruise and a bump on his cheek?"

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President Donald Trump and UFC President Dana White make their entrance from The White House! 👊🇺🇸 #UFCWhiteHouse Stream TNT Sports on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/GudGe5pfTY — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) June 15, 2026 Source: @ufcontnt/X

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Questions Raised Over Recent Medical Exam

Source: MEGA A recent report revealed that 22 doctors participated in Donald Trump's May medical evaluation, compared to 14 during the previous year.

The renewed chatter comes shortly after a report from The Washington Post revealed that Trump was examined by 22 doctors during his annual medical evaluation in May. The figure drew attention because Trump reportedly saw 14 medical experts during his physical the previous year. "It is an extraordinary number," said CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner. "What specialties do they represent? Why so many?" The White House defended the evaluation process, saying the number of physicians involved reflected a thorough approach to the president's healthcare.

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White House Responds to Concerns

According to the administration, 22 medical professionals participated in what was described as a "complete and preventive evaluation" of the president. "The involvement of multiple specialists reflects a comprehensive, multidisciplinary evaluation consistent with best practices for executive-level medical care," the White House said. While officials did not disclose the specialties of the doctors involved, a White House spokesperson insisted, "We have nothing to hide."

'Trump Remains in Excellent Health'