Donald Trump Health Concerns Erupt as White House Memo Praises President's 'Excellent' Fitness

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President Donald Trump’s latest health memo was meant to quiet speculation, but it only gave his critics a fresh document to dissect. The White House released a three-page memo late Friday, three days after Trump’s visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, declaring the 79-year-old president in “excellent health” and “fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief.”

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What the Memo Said

Source: MEGA The memo reported that the president remained fit for office.

Dr. Sean Barbabella, the president’s physician, said Trump underwent exams testing cardiac, pulmonary, eye and neurological function. Trump’s cognitive screening was reported as normal, with a score of 30 out of 30. The memo listed Trump’s weight as 238 pounds, up 14 pounds from his April 2025 visit, and his resting heart rate as 73 beats per minute. It also said Trump takes medication for cholesterol control and cardiac prevention. Barbabella wrote that Trump is currently on preventive screenings, immunizations, cancer screenings, cardiovascular risk assessment and metabolic evaluations. The memo said Trump was advised on weight loss, diet, increased physical activity, and was recommended low-dose aspirin.

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The Bruising and Swelling Questions

Source: MEGA The report addressed bruising on Donald Trump’s hands.

The report addressed two visible issues that have fueled public speculation: bruising on Trump’s hands and swelling in his legs. Barbabella attributed the bruising to frequent handshaking combined with aspirin use, and said a coagulation profile was normal. The memo also said Trump’s lower-leg swelling had improved. The issue was previously attributed to chronic venous insufficiency, in which leg veins do not optimally return blood to the heart, which is common in older adults. The report did not address recent questions about Trump’s apparent drowsiness at public events.

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What Critics Say Is Missing

Source: UNSPLASH Critics questioned details missing from the memo.

The memo’s timing and omissions drew scrutiny. It was released at 10:44 p.m. ET on a Friday, three days after the exam, and followed multiple publicly acknowledged medical visits during Trump’s second term. Jonathan Reiner, former Vice President Dick Cheney’s cardiologist, posted a series of questions on X, including why Trump has had repeated heart CT scans and whether his medical team addressed daytime fatigue and sleepiness.

The Age and Transparency Factor

Source: MEGA Debate continued over transparency surrounding Donald Trump’s health.