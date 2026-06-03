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Donald Trump Health Concerns Erupt as White House Memo Praises President's 'Excellent' Fitness

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Source: MEGA

The White House released Donald Trump’s latest health memo.

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June 3 2026, Published 8:31 a.m. ET

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President Donald Trump’s latest health memo was meant to quiet speculation, but it only gave his critics a fresh document to dissect.

The White House released a three-page memo late Friday, three days after Trump’s visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, declaring the 79-year-old president in “excellent health” and “fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief.”

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What the Memo Said

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Image of The memo reported that the president remained fit for office.
Source: MEGA

The memo reported that the president remained fit for office.

Dr. Sean Barbabella, the president’s physician, said Trump underwent exams testing cardiac, pulmonary, eye and neurological function. Trump’s cognitive screening was reported as normal, with a score of 30 out of 30.

The memo listed Trump’s weight as 238 pounds, up 14 pounds from his April 2025 visit, and his resting heart rate as 73 beats per minute. It also said Trump takes medication for cholesterol control and cardiac prevention.

Barbabella wrote that Trump is currently on preventive screenings, immunizations, cancer screenings, cardiovascular risk assessment and metabolic evaluations. The memo said Trump was advised on weight loss, diet, increased physical activity, and was recommended low-dose aspirin.

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The Bruising and Swelling Questions

Image of The report addressed bruising on Donald Trump’s hands.
Source: MEGA

The report addressed bruising on Donald Trump’s hands.

The report addressed two visible issues that have fueled public speculation: bruising on Trump’s hands and swelling in his legs.

Barbabella attributed the bruising to frequent handshaking combined with aspirin use, and said a coagulation profile was normal. The memo also said Trump’s lower-leg swelling had improved. The issue was previously attributed to chronic venous insufficiency, in which leg veins do not optimally return blood to the heart, which is common in older adults.

The report did not address recent questions about Trump’s apparent drowsiness at public events.

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What Critics Say Is Missing

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Critics questioned details missing from the memo.

The memo’s timing and omissions drew scrutiny. It was released at 10:44 p.m. ET on a Friday, three days after the exam, and followed multiple publicly acknowledged medical visits during Trump’s second term.

Jonathan Reiner, former Vice President Dick Cheney’s cardiologist, posted a series of questions on X, including why Trump has had repeated heart CT scans and whether his medical team addressed daytime fatigue and sleepiness.

The Age and Transparency Factor

Image of Debate continued over transparency surrounding Donald Trump’s health.
Source: MEGA

Debate continued over transparency surrounding Donald Trump’s health.

Trump, who turns 80 in June, is the oldest person to assume the presidency. He has repeatedly insisted he is healthy and regularly boasts about acing cognitive tests.

Still, his health disclosures have long drawn skepticism. During his first campaign, Trump released a doctor’s note claiming he would be “the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency,” which the doctor later said Trump dictated. During the 2024 campaign, Trump promised to release medical records but did not.

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