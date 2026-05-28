HEALTH 'Exhausted by the Job': Donald Trump’s Health and Stamina Face Intensifying Scrutiny Source: MEGA 'There’s a very good chance that it just ends all of a sudden,' Michael Wolff said of the president's second term. Lesley Abravanel May 28 2026, Published 3:49 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump's declining health is on full display in the wake of his latest physical exam. On the Wednesday, May 27, episode of The Daily Beast podcast "Inside Trump’s Head," journalist Michael Wolff and co-host Joanna Coles analyzed whether the 79-year-old president can physically survive a second term, placing him on a figurative "mortality watch." They highlighted that Trump appears physically exhausted by the demands of the presidency, noting his combination of advanced age, being overweight, sleep deprivation and more is visibly catching up to him.

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Source: MEGA Michael Wolff and Joanna Coles put the president on a figurative 'mortality watch.'

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The hosts also discussed Trump's repeated trips to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. “What is striking now is not simply Trump’s age, but how much suddenly depends on a man who looks exhausted by the job itself. He is nearly 80, overweight, sleep-deprived, manic, and now making repeated visits to Walter Reed that are described as routine in exactly the way things are described as routine when they are not,” Wolff said. The journalist added that due to the POTUS’ advanced age and obvious health issues, he may not last his entire second term. “There is a very decent likelihood, higher than in most modern presidencies, that he does not physically survive the term. He seems increasingly unable to carry the weight of things going wrong around him, a man whose body finally seems to be catching up with his chaos,” he shared.

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Source: MEGA The journalist believe there's a good chance Donald Trump doesn't make it through the complete term.

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Wolff told Coles, "There’s a very good chance that it just ends all of a sudden ... no warning, no preparation. He falls.” Wolff argued the country has entered a high-stakes scenario in which the stability of the executive branch depends on a leader who is buckling under the weight of “geopolitical chaos,” paranoia and compounding policy challenges. “Trump thought Iran would eventually do what everyone in Trump’s imagination always does — capitulate. Instead, the Iranians have maneuvered him into an untenable position where he now appears to need a deal more than they do. So he keeps announcing peace, announcing breakthroughs, insisting things are under control; Trump’s political career has always been a series of predicaments, many of his own making, that he cannot quite deal with. This is beginning to look like another one,” Wolff said.

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Source: MEGA Michael Wolff said the POUTS is 'overweight,' 'sleep-deprived' and 'manic.'

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The discussion touched upon Trump's public defense of his mental acuity, such as boasting about his cognitive tests. "Everybody was painfully aware of the increasing pace of his repetitions. It used to be inside of 30 minutes he'd repeat, word-for-word and expression-for-expression, the same three stories – now it was within 10 minutes," Wolff wrote in his book, Fire and Fury. The hosts unpacked how Trump's defensive outbursts actually signal deep-seated anxiety and vulnerability within his inner circle defined by quiet panic, shrinking loyalties and growing instability. They describe a White House spiraling under collapsing authority, where top aides and Trump himself are actively plotting to escape impending scandals without taking the blame.

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Source: MEGA The podcast co-hosts claimed Donald Trump's inner circle is panicking about the state of his health.