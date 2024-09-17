Home > Health > Cancer Battle HEALTH U.K. Radio Host Jamie Theakston Diagnosed With Throat Cancer Following Listeners' Concerns Source: MEGA Radio host Jamie Theakston revealed he has been diagnosed with throat cancer after listeners noticed a change in his voice.

Jamie Theakston shared an update on his health condition.

Source: MEGA The radio host updated fans on September 17.

The 53-year-old U.K. radio host revealed on Instagram on Tuesday, September 17, that he has been diagnosed with throat cancer.

“As you know – I recently had an operation to remove a lesion from my vocal chords. The biopsy has identified this as Stage 1 Laryngeal Cancer,” he wrote on social media. “So…I have cancer…but cancer doesn’t have me! The prognosis is very positive and I’m hoping to be back with you in October."

Source: MEGA The star said the prognosis is positive.

A few weeks prior, the radio host shared a health update with his followers. “Sooo – a few of you listeners have noticed my voice hasn’t sounded right these past few weeks – I’ve got you to thank … got it checked – Doctors found a lesion on my vocal chords which I’ve had removed this weekend,” Theakston wrote on September 1.

Source: MEGA Theakston’s co-host Amanda Holden also shared information on the show.

Theakston’s co-host Amanda Holden, 53, also spoke about the ordeal, stating, “It feels only right that we get you completely up to speed with what’s going on.” “The prognosis is very positive, and Jamie has an amazing team who are going to get this sorted. He’s going to be okay. He’s hoping to be back with us very soon,” interim cohost JK (real name Jason King), who is covering Theakston’s medical leave, added.

Holden noted how fans shouldn't worry as Theakston recovers. “We are going to do him proud, him and [his wife] Sophie and the boys, they’re listening at home, and I know that after this announcement, all of you listening as well are going to be sending your best wishes to our king. Our lovely Jamie, who is going to be better and back with us very soon," Holden said.

The British Got Talent judge also told listeners about her co-host’s powerful message to her after he found out about his medical condition. "He has told us that we have got to hold the fort and he has told us that the show must go on and absolutely that's what we're going to do,” she said.

Source: MEGA A lot of fans sent Jamie Theakston well-wishes.

Following the news, Theakston received a lot of support from his followers.

