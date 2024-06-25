Shannen Doherty Is Unexpectedly Starting Chemo Treatments Again Amid Stage 4 Cancer Battle: 'I Thought I Was Fine'
Shannen Doherty emotionally shared an unexpected health update during the Monday, June 24, episode of her "Let's Be Clear" podcast.
"I am having to go back on chemo and it's really hard, like the idea of going through that all over again has wrecked me," the actress spilled to fans of her cancer battle. "I thought I was fine."
While Doherty, 52, knew her cancer "was really serious" — so much so that she had already "taken steps to protect my family and clean up a lot of stuff" — the news still came as a shock.
"When you have to go to the hospital and you have to, you know, get put under [and] a port put in you, it becomes very real in an incredibly different way," the Charmed alum explained.
At the moment, the TV star isn't sure how long she'll have to receive treatment for, as it's "not something" her doctors can predict.
"It's scary. It's like a big wake-up call," she admitted.
Doherty's cancer journey has been up and down since she was first diagnosed with b----- cancer in 2015. Though she went into remission, she announced in 2020 that it returned as stage 4. The following year, she revealed it had spread to her brain.
Despite her situation, the podcast host is trying to stay positive, and she even accepted Kelly Ripa's offer earlier this year to be set up on a date.
"I just saw her when I did her show, and at the commercial break, she was like, 'Are you ready? Are you ready to date? Are you ready for a boyfriend? I’m going to find you someone,'" Doherty shared in February.
The actress said Ripa asker her, "‘What’s your list? What do you need?’ She was like, ‘Oh, I think I got somebody in mind.’”
"You’re one hundred percent the right person to start setting me up. I’m fine with that," she told the blonde beauty, 53.
Doherty has been married three times before, most recently filing in April 2023 to divorce Kurt Iswarienko, whom she married in 2011. However, the paperwork has yet to be finalized, as the celebrity shockingly revealed that she thinks the photographer is delaying signing the deal so he can get out of paying spousal support.
"It is simply not right that Kurt be permitted to prolong our divorce in hopes that I die before he is required to pay me while he continues to live his life and shirk his responsibilities to his dying wife of more than 11 years," she wrote per court documents.
His lawyer denied her accusations.