Ukraine Mourns Lindsey Graham as a Key Link to Donald Trump

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Ukraine is mourning the sudden death of Sen. Lindsey Graham as more than the loss of a supporter in Washington. The South Carolina Republican, who died July 11 at 71, had just been in Kyiv, standing in St. Michael’s Square near the burned-out remains of Russian military equipment and promising that tougher sanctions against Russia were within reach. His death has left Ukrainian officials worried that they have lost one of their most important links to President Donald Trump’s inner circle.

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A Constant Line to Kyiv

Source: MEGA Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored Lindsey Graham's support for Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was “deeply saddened” by Graham’s death and noted that the senator had visited Ukraine 10 times since Russia’s invasion. “We were in constant dialogue and will miss that greatly,” Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram. The two had met twice the week before Graham died, once at the NATO summit and again during Graham’s visit to Kyiv.

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A Republican Outlier on Ukraine

Source: MEGA Ukrainian officials feared losing a key ally in the administration.

Graham’s support for Ukraine put him at odds with some of the isolationist currents in Trump’s movement, but he remained close to Trump and was still seen as someone the president listened to on foreign policy. “He was the closest link between Ukraine, our president and Trump,” Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandr Merezhko told the Associated Press. “Our position in Trump’s entourage might be weaker.”

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Source: MEGA His final visit to Kyiv focused on strengthening Ukraine's defense.

Graham had long supported a forceful U.S. role abroad, backed the transatlantic alliance and was an early advocate of sending defensive weapons to Ukraine after Russia illegally annexed Crimea in 2014. He also urged Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles and co-sponsored the Stand With Ukraine Act, which would have expanded defense transfers and security cooperation, though it never became law.

The Sanctions Push

Source: MEGA Lindsey Graham pushed for tougher sanctions against Russia.