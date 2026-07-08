Donald Trump Flamed for Referring to Ukrainian Politician Volodymyr Zelenskyy as 'President Putin': 'Time to Kick Him Out of Office'
July 8 2026, Published 2:03 p.m. ET
Donald Trump confused Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy for Russia's leader Vladimir Putin during a press conference at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, on Wednesday, July 6.
While speaking with members of the press, the POTUS, 80, pointed to Zelenskyy, 48, and asked reporters: “Do you have a question for president Putin?”
Trump then tried to redeem himself and asked the reporters for questions he could give to Putin, 73, when they'll meet later today.
The businessman also mentioned the “Islamic Republic of Japan” during the same press conference.
Fans Were Confused Over Donald Trump's Mishap
Once a clip of Trump's fumble hit social media, viewers couldn't help but bash the U.S. president.
"Old man dementia Donny confusing Zelenskyy for Putin. Trump in his own fantasy world of make believe," a person scoffed, while another blasted: "Trump is consistent. Consistently embarrassing. Consistently dumb. Consistently inept."
Social Media Users Called Donald Trump 'an Embarrassment'
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"The old f----- has dementia it's time to kick him out of office," someone else wrote on X.
"It’s almost impossible to believe this person is representing the United States on the world stage. What a disaster," a user rolled their eyes, while someone else penned: "He should be nowhere near the White House!"
Some People Believe Donald Trump Has Dementia
Trump's mental health has been a cause of worry as of late, despite the Celebrity Apprentice alum claiming he passed all of his cognitive tests with flying colors.
Some critics believe Trump may be suffering from dementia, as he's been seen falling sleep during meetings and sometimes has been spotted wandering off.
Back in May, he raved about getting a "perfect" 30 out 30 score on the exams, taking to his Truth Social account to troll the haters. The rant came just a day after the White House released the results of Trump's annual physical.
“Unlike other U.S. Presidents, none of whom have ever taken an approved, high difficulty, Cognitive Test, I scored a perfect 30 out of 30, considered ‘extreme intelligence,'” Trump wrote on social media.
"Are the Dumocrats really surprised? In fact, this is my fourth such test, all PERFECT or, 120 correct answers out of 120 questions asked!" he continued.
"It is very rare that anyone gets a Perfect Score, especially when achieved four times in a row. All people running for President and Vice President should be forced to take high difficulty Cognitive Tests. Congress, and the Dumocrats, should demand it," Trump boasted.
According to his doctor Sean Barbabella's medical report, Trump is mentally fit to run the United States, calling the former media personality's “cognitive and physical performance" excellent.