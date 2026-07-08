Donald Trump Flamed for Referring to Ukrainian Politician Volodymyr Zelenskyy as 'President Putin': 'Time to Kick Him Out of Office'

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Donald Trump confused Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy for Russia's leader Vladimir Putin during a press conference at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, on Wednesday, July 6. While speaking with members of the press, the POTUS, 80, pointed to Zelenskyy, 48, and asked reporters: “Do you have a question for president Putin?”

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Trump repeatedly refers to Zelenskyy as "President Putin" pic.twitter.com/zbTzfMc5EI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 8, 2026 Source: @atrupar/X Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke at a NATO summit on July 8.

Trump then tried to redeem himself and asked the reporters for questions he could give to Putin, 73, when they'll meet later today. The businessman also mentioned the “Islamic Republic of Japan” during the same press conference.

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Fans Were Confused Over Donald Trump's Mishap

Source: @atrupar/X Donald Trump also mentioned the 'Islamic Republic of Japan' during the press conference.

Once a clip of Trump's fumble hit social media, viewers couldn't help but bash the U.S. president. "Old man dementia Donny confusing Zelenskyy for Putin. Trump in his own fantasy world of make believe," a person scoffed, while another blasted: "Trump is consistent. Consistently embarrassing. Consistently dumb. Consistently inept."

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Social Media Users Called Donald Trump 'an Embarrassment'

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Source: @atrupar/X Concerns for Donald Trump's cognitive health have surfaced.

"The old f----- has dementia it's time to kick him out of office," someone else wrote on X. "It’s almost impossible to believe this person is representing the United States on the world stage. What a disaster," a user rolled their eyes, while someone else penned: "He should be nowhere near the White House!"

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Some People Believe Donald Trump Has Dementia

Source: MEGA Donald Trump referred to Volodymyr Zelenskyy as 'President Putin' during a NATO press conference.

Trump's mental health has been a cause of worry as of late, despite the Celebrity Apprentice alum claiming he passed all of his cognitive tests with flying colors. Some critics believe Trump may be suffering from dementia, as he's been seen falling sleep during meetings and sometimes has been spotted wandering off. Back in May, he raved about getting a "perfect" 30 out 30 score on the exams, taking to his Truth Social account to troll the haters. The rant came just a day after the White House released the results of Trump's annual physical.

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Source: @atrupar/X Donald Trump claimed he got a 'perfect score' on his recent cognitive test.