Universal Pictures Loses Over $10 Million By Scrapping Madonna's Biopic: Source

Universal Pictures had reportedly already poured a ton of cash into Madonna's cancelled biopic by the time they made the decision to pull the plug.

The production company greenlit the flick back in 2020 and according to a source, they paid both Madonna and her manager, Guy Oseary, "millions" to license the rights to the "Like A Virgin" singer's life story and millions more on "writing and directing fees" to the pop star and the movie's co-writer, Oscar winner Diablo Cody.