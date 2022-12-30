Madonna's Ghostly Appearance Has Fans Spooked: See The Strange Photos
Madonna's title as Queen of Pop might need to change to Queen of Strange Pictures.
The 64-year-old took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, December 29, to highlight her trip to Africa with a series of bizarre solo snaps.
The mother-of-six has been enjoying time in Malawi after the holidays, which is where all four of her adoptive children — David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and 10-year-old twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone — were born.
'BIZARRE' MADONNA CELEBRATES CHRISTMAS WITH KIDS IN LINGERIE BRA & HOLIDAY PAJAMAS: 'IS SHE OK?'
Madonna is additionally the biological mom to her two eldest children, Lourdes Leon, 26, and Rocco Ritchie, 22.
In the odd images, Madonna struck a ghostly pose behind a sheer white curtain, as she lounged across a bed in a green and blue maxi dress.
The "Material Girl" singer wore her ginger-colored hair down in loose waves and accessorized with black knee high boots and her go-to layered chunky necklaces.
Days before she jet-setted across the globe, Madonna hosted both an extravagant Christmas celebration and a music-filled Hanukkah dinner for her family — except the pop icon's two eldest kids were noticeably absent from both occasions.
MADONNA LOOKS UNRECOGNIZABLE IN NEW FILTERED PHOTO PROMOTING HER LATEST SINGLE
It all seemed like fun and games for the "Hung Up" singer and her youngest four children — until Madonna decided to rid herself of her candy cane pajamas and strip down into a black lingerie bra, leaving her social media followers pretty confused.
"😢Where is the beautiful Madonna???? What [happened to] her??? So many years following Madonna and now I don't know who this person is.... 😪😪," an upset fan commented on her absurd choice of Christmas attire, while another added, "That face no longer has expression or anything, always the same; not a smile, not anything,... 🙈😢😢."
One fan of the pop sensation barked back at the haters and begged for some sort of peace and kindness in Madonna's comments section for at least this one holiday.
"Who the hell writes nasty comments on Christmas??? This is real. Madonna [is] just getting older like the rest of us and more relatable on social media. Nobody looks like a magazine cover all the time!! She's human guys. Feliz Navidad 🎄🎅," the fan insisted.