University of Idaho Murder Victim's Family Fights Against Plans to Demolish Crime Scene

As OK! previously reported, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were discovered dead in their shared Idaho home on Sunday, November 13.

On Friday, December 30, murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody and later charged with first-degree murder of the four students.

Following the shocking crime, the University of Idaho took control of the property where the gruesome slayings took place and planned to demolish it once local authorities, the prosecution and the defense were given the access they needed to assist in the ongoing investigation and the upcoming trial.