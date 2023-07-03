University of Idaho Murder Victim's Family Fights Against Plans to Demolish Crime Scene
The family of University of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves is fighting the school's plans to destroy the house where the horrific quadruple murder took place.
As OK! previously reported, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were discovered dead in their shared Idaho home on Sunday, November 13.
On Friday, December 30, murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody and later charged with first-degree murder of the four students.
Following the shocking crime, the University of Idaho took control of the property where the gruesome slayings took place and planned to demolish it once local authorities, the prosecution and the defense were given the access they needed to assist in the ongoing investigation and the upcoming trial.
However, the Goncalves family is not pleased with the university's decision to do away with the crime scene.
"We have made it very clear to the University of Idaho that we do not want that house to be demolished, and they are ignoring us completely," the family's attorney, Shanon Gray, said in a statement reported by Radar, noting they believe the home may contain "importance evidence" and should remain as is throughout the trial.
Gray also added that the exact layout and proximity to neighbors could be key information to be able to provide to the jury.
Kohberger has not confessed the murders, but shortly after the 28-year-old's arrest, his family released a statement voicing their deep "care" for the families who "lose their precious children" and confirmed that they were actively working with law enforcement to assist them in the investigation.
"There are no words that can adequately express the sadness we feel, and we pray each day for them," the statement continued. "We have fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions."
"We respect privacy in this matter as our family and the families suffering loss can move forward through the legal process," they concluded.
Kohberger's trial is set to begin on Monday, October 2.