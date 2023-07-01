OK Magazine
'It's a Relief': Family of University of Idaho Victim Celebrate Bryan Kohberger Death Penalty Decision

idaho murders
Source: mega
Jul. 1 2023, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

The family of Kaylee Goncalves supports the prosecution's decision to seek the death penalty against defendant Bryan Kohberger.

Kohberger was arrested for the murder of four University of Idaho students, including Goncalves, Maddie Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. The young adults were killed in their off campus residence last November.

idaho murders
Source: mega

"I think it's a relief to the families," Shanon Gray, the attorney representing the family of Goncalves, said.

Gray explained that prosecutor Bill Thompson met with Goncalves' brood before making this serious choice.

"The question really was posed: If you're not going to pursue the death penalty on a case like this what kind of case would you ever pursue the death penalty on?" Gray shared.

While the family may be on board with Kohberger potential punishment, another aspect of the case has bothered the clan.

idaho murders
Source: mega
After the prosecution and defense stated they no longer needed the home, ownership was transferred to the University of Idaho, who plan to demolish the building. However, the family is against its potential demolition.

"We have made it very clear to the University of Idaho that we do not want that house to be demolished and they are ignoring us completely," Gray said.

"When I say ignoring us, I mean that they respond and say, 'We understand what you're saying but basically tough cookie. We're going to go ahead forward with it because they say that it's for the good of the community and good for the University Of Idaho,'" she continued.

TRUE CRIME
TRUE CRIME
idaho murders
Source: mega

"A lot of things I think are important about that home," the lawyer added. "There's sights and sounds and viewpoints and angles. It's an odd-shaped house."

Gray believes if the jury were able to go inside the house may aid them in further understanding the case.

Source: OK!
University of Idaho spokesperson, Jodi Walker, emailed a statement about the property.

"This week we began the process of removing the personal items from the house for the families to claim, if they wish. From there we will move toward demolition. No start date has been set. We have been in contact with the families about the house since taking ownership last spring," Walker penned.

Law & Crime reported on Gray and Walker's statements.

OK! Logo

