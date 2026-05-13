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'Unrecognizable' Ryan Lochte Leaves Fans Stunned in New Video as He Announces Major Career Move: 'Different Person'

ryan lochte unrecognizable video career move
Source: MEGA;@ryanlochte/Instagram

Ryan Lochte stunned fans with his unrecognizable new look while announcing a major coaching job.

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May 13 2026, Published 11:03 a.m. ET

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Ryan Lochte has fans doing a double take after debuting a dramatically different look while announcing a major new career move.

The Olympic swimmer, 41, appeared nearly unrecognizable in a new Instagram video shared over the weekend, showing off dark scruffy facial hair, a deep tan and a rugged new vibe that quickly sparked reactions across social media.

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image of Ryan Lochte shocked fans with his rugged new appearance in a recent Instagram video.
Source: @ryanlochte/Instagram

Ryan Lochte shocked fans with his rugged new appearance in a recent Instagram video.

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In the clip, Lochte revealed he is starting a new chapter as the assistant swimming and diving coach at Missouri State University.

“Swimming gave me an incredible career, memories, things I will cherish forever, but over the last couple of years something so unexpected happened,” Lochte shared in the video.

“I might actually be more passionate about coaching than competing,” he continued, adding that he believes he “might even be a better coach” than he was as an athlete.

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Source: @ryanlochte/Instagram
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The decorated swimmer also poked fun at his transition out of the pool and onto the sidelines.

“I traded in my goggles for a stopwatch, and I’m not going to lie, it looks pretty good on me,” he joked.

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Still, while many fans congratulated Lochte on the exciting career move, others couldn’t stop talking about how different he looked in the clip.

“Whoa. He looks like a completely different person,” one social media user commented.

Another added, “Thought it was Kash Patel at first.”

“Plot twist this is the Greek version of Ryan,” a third joked.

“Wait, he used to be hot! What the heck???” a fourth person wrote.

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image of The Olympic swimmer announced he is now the assistant swimming and diving coach at Missouri State University.
Source: @ryanlochte/Instagram;MEGA

The Olympic swimmer announced he is now the assistant swimming and diving coach at Missouri State University.

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The buzz surrounding Lochte’s appearance comes months after his ex-wife, Kayla Rae Reid, made shocking claims about their split and accused the athlete of cheating during their marriage.

During the March 2 episode of her podcast, “The Comeback Era,” Reid, 34, hinted that Lochte’s relationship with current girlfriend Molly Gillihan may have started long before the couple officially separated.

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While speaking with co-host Caroline Lunny, the conversation turned toward Lochte’s living situation. Lunny accidentally referred to Gillihan as Lochte’s “mistress” before quickly correcting herself.

"Your technically still-husband is already living with his girlfriend," Lunny said.

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image of Fans flooded social media with comments saying Ryan Lochte looked like a 'completely different person.'
Source: MEGA

Fans flooded social media with comments saying Ryan Lochte looked like a 'completely different person.'

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Reid appeared calm while responding to the comment.

"I'm so happy for him. They've been happy for a very long time. Very long time. For many years. They go way back," she said.

The former Playboy model went on to claim women frequently contacted Lochte during their marriage, especially while she was pregnant and postpartum.

"Sadly, it happened a lot," Reid shared. "I noticed it happened while I was pregnant or postpartum."

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She continued, "You're at such a vulnerable place, you feel so uncomfortable in your own body, and you just want to feel beautiful and loved and catered to. But it's like he was fishing elsewhere."

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image of The update comes after his ex-wife Kayla Rae Reid accused Ryan Lochte of cheating during their marriage.
Source: MEGA;@ryanlochte/Instagram

The update comes after his ex-wife Kayla Rae Reid accused Ryan Lochte of cheating during their marriage.

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At one point during the podcast, Lunny compared Reid’s experience to Khloé Kardashian’s highly publicized relationship issues with Tristan Thompson, who repeatedly cheated on the reality star.

Reid admitted the comparison deeply resonated with her.

"I just sobbed," she confessed. "I just felt so connected to her for some reason. I never related to someone’s story so much."

"I know those feelings that she was feeling so much," Reid added.

Reid officially filed for divorce from Lochte in March 2025 after seven years of marriage. The former couple shares three children together: Caiden, 8, Liv, 6, and Georgia, 2.

She later confirmed the breakup publicly in June of that year.

"I made the hard decision to end my marriage after deep prayer and reflection," Reid wrote in an Instagram statement at the time.

"I hold marriage in the highest regard, so this has been one of the most painful, revealing, and challenging seasons of my life," she continued.

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