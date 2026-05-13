'Unrecognizable' Ryan Lochte Leaves Fans Stunned in New Video as He Announces Major Career Move: 'Different Person'

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Ryan Lochte has fans doing a double take after debuting a dramatically different look while announcing a major new career move. The Olympic swimmer, 41, appeared nearly unrecognizable in a new Instagram video shared over the weekend, showing off dark scruffy facial hair, a deep tan and a rugged new vibe that quickly sparked reactions across social media.

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Source: @ryanlochte/Instagram Ryan Lochte shocked fans with his rugged new appearance in a recent Instagram video.

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In the clip, Lochte revealed he is starting a new chapter as the assistant swimming and diving coach at Missouri State University. “Swimming gave me an incredible career, memories, things I will cherish forever, but over the last couple of years something so unexpected happened,” Lochte shared in the video. “I might actually be more passionate about coaching than competing,” he continued, adding that he believes he “might even be a better coach” than he was as an athlete.

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The decorated swimmer also poked fun at his transition out of the pool and onto the sidelines. “I traded in my goggles for a stopwatch, and I’m not going to lie, it looks pretty good on me,” he joked.

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Still, while many fans congratulated Lochte on the exciting career move, others couldn’t stop talking about how different he looked in the clip. “Whoa. He looks like a completely different person,” one social media user commented. Another added, “Thought it was Kash Patel at first.” “Plot twist this is the Greek version of Ryan,” a third joked. “Wait, he used to be hot! What the heck???” a fourth person wrote.

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Source: @ryanlochte/Instagram;MEGA The Olympic swimmer announced he is now the assistant swimming and diving coach at Missouri State University.

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While speaking with co-host Caroline Lunny, the conversation turned toward Lochte’s living situation. Lunny accidentally referred to Gillihan as Lochte’s “mistress” before quickly correcting herself. "Your technically still-husband is already living with his girlfriend," Lunny said.

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Source: MEGA Fans flooded social media with comments saying Ryan Lochte looked like a 'completely different person.'

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Reid appeared calm while responding to the comment. "I'm so happy for him. They've been happy for a very long time. Very long time. For many years. They go way back," she said. The former Playboy model went on to claim women frequently contacted Lochte during their marriage, especially while she was pregnant and postpartum. "Sadly, it happened a lot," Reid shared. "I noticed it happened while I was pregnant or postpartum."

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She continued, "You're at such a vulnerable place, you feel so uncomfortable in your own body, and you just want to feel beautiful and loved and catered to. But it's like he was fishing elsewhere."

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Source: MEGA;@ryanlochte/Instagram The update comes after his ex-wife Kayla Rae Reid accused Ryan Lochte of cheating during their marriage.

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At one point during the podcast, Lunny compared Reid’s experience to Khloé Kardashian’s highly publicized relationship issues with Tristan Thompson, who repeatedly cheated on the reality star. Reid admitted the comparison deeply resonated with her. "I just sobbed," she confessed. "I just felt so connected to her for some reason. I never related to someone’s story so much." "I know those feelings that she was feeling so much," Reid added.