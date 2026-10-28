Unrecognizable Tatum O'Neal, 62, Uses a Cane While Walking Hand-in-Hand With Family in Rare Los Angeles Outing Years After Near-Fatal Stroke

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Tatum O’Neal looked unrecognizable while walking with family in Los Angeles, Calif. The 62-year-old stepped out for a rare public appearance on Saturday, October 24, with her daughter, Emily McEnroe, and son-in-law, Tim Massarell. In paparazzi photos, O’Neal walked with a cane in hand, wearing a black midi dress and a matching navy blue blazer with her hair pulled back in a low bun.

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'I Almost Died'

Source: MEGA Tatum O'Neal was spotted with family amid recovery from her stroke.

The former actress accessorized her outfit with black loafers and glasses as she smiled and chatted with everyone around her. O'Neal walked hand-in-hand with Massarell amid her lengthy recovery from her shocking stroke in 2020. The Paper Moon star revealed in 2023 that an overdose on “a combination of pain medication, opiates, and morphine” led to the near-fatal medical incident. “I almost died,” she confessed in an interview at the time, noting that she’d been “addicted [her] whole life, pretty much on and off, for the past 30 to 40 years.”

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Source: MEGA Tatum O'Neal suffered cardiac arrest following an overdose.

Her son Kevin McEnroe revealed that her entire family feared for her life after the shocking incident. “It was the phone call we'd always been waiting for,” he admitted, referencing his mother's addiction struggles. "She also had a cardiac arrest and a number of seizures. “There were times we didn't think she was going to survive," he added. After six weeks in a coma, Tatum spent years attempting to recover her memory and get back to her old self. "At times, it was touch and go,” Kevin shared. “I had to call my brother and sister and say she was thought to be blind, deaf and potentially might never speak again."

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Source: MEGA Tatum O'Neal offered a message of hope.

“She didn’t know where she was,” he continued. “She couldn’t say, ‘I'm scared.’” While in recovery, she attended daily 12-step meetings to address her struggles with addiction as well as daily therapy sessions. “I’ve been trying to get sober my whole life,” Tatum explained in 2023. “Every day, I am trying.” Tatum shared a sweet message amid her recovery on her social media last week as she smiled for a selfie, looking healthier than ever. “Hope,” she simply wrote.

Tatum O'Neal's Rise to Fame

Source: MEGA Tatum O'Neal rose to stardom in a film with her father, Ryan O’Neal.