Tatum O'Neal Reveals Her Bold 3-Word Response to Being Left Out of Late Dad Ryan's Will

Ryan even went so far as to not allow her to audition for Jodie Foster's role in Taxi Driver, due to the subject matter in the film — a loss Tatum said she "never really recovered from."

His alleged jealousy of her success also caused him to lash out at her verbally, according to the 61-year-old.

"He was controlling, and telling me, ‘No, you’re not good,'" she told a news outlet. "And so then I started to get not good, feeling scared all the time."