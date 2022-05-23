U.S. Government Cuts Off President Joe Biden's 'Microphone Feed Prematurely' During Asian Tour

Saving face? While on his Asian tour, President Joe Biden was cut off as he was being questioned about North Korea, Radar reported.

CNN Chief White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins asked the president if he had a message for the leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un. Biden replied, "Hello."

Though reporters heard the politician, “clear audio and video were almost lost because the U.S. government cut off Biden’s microphone feed prematurely,” reported Politico. “Some of the mics still caught the response in a way that was usable with subtitles. But the government cutting off the audio early has been a frequent source of frustration for reporters.”