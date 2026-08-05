U.S. Military Has Been Using Elon Musk's Grok AI to Bomb Iran

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The United States military reportedly had a great ally in its war against Iran that people were unaware of until now. That is, Elon Musk's chatbot, Grok AI. While it had previously been suspected that multiple AI models were being used to determine targets during the war, with Anthropic’s AI model Claude being one of the primary systems involved after The Wall Street Journal revealed its use, this marks the first time there is an official confirmation on the matter.

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Grok AI Has Reportedly Been Integral in the United States' War Against Iran

Source: Unsplash U.S.' attack on Iran has claimed thousands of Iranian lives.

The U.S.-Iran war has claimed many civilian sites across Iran as collateral damage since the war began in full fervor in February this year. Two of the most notable attacks were the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls' school bombing on February 28, which reportedly claimed the lives of at least 175 people, per The Independent, including over 100 children, and the Azadi Sport Complex bombing on March 5. Although by that time Claude’s influence in determining these targets was more or less established, military officials refused to confirm or deny whether the Anthropic AI had been used in the bombing of the girls' school when pressed on the matter, per Futurism. However, it appears that Grok AI may have also played a significant part in the war that has taken the lives of thousands of Iranians.

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U.S. Official Confirms Using Grok AI in the War Against Iran

Source: Unsplash Elon Musk's Grok AI has reportedly been used to launch thousands of missiles on Iran.

In a sworn statement defending Musk in a Clean Air lawsuit, the Pentagon’s Artificial Intelligence chief Cameron Stanley noted that Grok AI was used to unleash over “2,000 munitions at 2,000 distinct targets within 96 hours.” He argued that ensuring the chatbot can continue its operations without interference is “a matter of paramount national security.” Stanley also stated that the xAI-developed chatbot is part of a group of four AI models “currently capable of supporting national security applications.” He further noted that Grok AI is one of three Artificial Intelligence products “equipped to support mission-critical operations” while maintaining high-level confidentiality.

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Elon Musk Is Currently Facing a Clean Air Lawsuit

Source: MEGA Elon Musk is currently facing a Clean Air lawsuit.

The former DOGE chief is currently facing a Clean Air lawsuit after the NAACP filed a case against his company xAI for alleged violations of the Clean Air Act, per The Guardian. Reports surfaced last year that the company had deployed multiple portable combustion turbines to supply power to its data centers. The issue was that the harmful exhaust fumes from the turbines were allegedly suffocating the predominantly Black and working-class communities living in nearby areas.

Source: Unsplash xAI is using portable combustion turbines to power its date centers putting the nearby communities at risk.