U.S. Military Has Been Using Elon Musk's Grok AI to Bomb Iran
Aug. 5 2026, Published 3:32 a.m. ET
The United States military reportedly had a great ally in its war against Iran that people were unaware of until now. That is, Elon Musk's chatbot, Grok AI.
While it had previously been suspected that multiple AI models were being used to determine targets during the war, with Anthropic’s AI model Claude being one of the primary systems involved after The Wall Street Journal revealed its use, this marks the first time there is an official confirmation on the matter.
Grok AI Has Reportedly Been Integral in the United States' War Against Iran
The U.S.-Iran war has claimed many civilian sites across Iran as collateral damage since the war began in full fervor in February this year.
Two of the most notable attacks were the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls' school bombing on February 28, which reportedly claimed the lives of at least 175 people, per The Independent, including over 100 children, and the Azadi Sport Complex bombing on March 5.
Although by that time Claude’s influence in determining these targets was more or less established, military officials refused to confirm or deny whether the Anthropic AI had been used in the bombing of the girls' school when pressed on the matter, per Futurism.
However, it appears that Grok AI may have also played a significant part in the war that has taken the lives of thousands of Iranians.
U.S. Official Confirms Using Grok AI in the War Against Iran
In a sworn statement defending Musk in a Clean Air lawsuit, the Pentagon’s Artificial Intelligence chief Cameron Stanley noted that Grok AI was used to unleash over “2,000 munitions at 2,000 distinct targets within 96 hours.”
He argued that ensuring the chatbot can continue its operations without interference is “a matter of paramount national security.”
Stanley also stated that the xAI-developed chatbot is part of a group of four AI models “currently capable of supporting national security applications.”
He further noted that Grok AI is one of three Artificial Intelligence products “equipped to support mission-critical operations” while maintaining high-level confidentiality.
- RFK Jr. Brags About His 'Nonexistent Gag Reflex' While Dishing on His Cooking Show: 'I Will Literally Eat Anything'
- Joe Rogan Dismisses MAGA's 'Made-Up' Culture War Meltdown Over 'The Odyssey': 'Who Cares?'
- Colman Domingo Roasts Donald Trump's Cognitive Exams and Elon Musk's 'Odyssey' Outrage on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Elon Musk Is Currently Facing a Clean Air Lawsuit
The former DOGE chief is currently facing a Clean Air lawsuit after the NAACP filed a case against his company xAI for alleged violations of the Clean Air Act, per The Guardian.
Reports surfaced last year that the company had deployed multiple portable combustion turbines to supply power to its data centers.
The issue was that the harmful exhaust fumes from the turbines were allegedly suffocating the predominantly Black and working-class communities living in nearby areas.
Stanley’s statement marks itself in a series of defenses the Trump administration is using to allow the data centers to continue their operations despite concerns about the environment and the nearby communities.
Before this, the Department of Justice also issued a memo to the same effect, pointing out that it can dismiss such “citizen lawsuits” given the circumstances.