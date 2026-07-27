Elon Musk Mocks Anne Hathaway Over Her Resurfaced 2018 Equality Speech: 'She’s Just a Marionette'
July 27 2026, Published 10:35 a.m. ET
Anne Hathaway is facing Elon Musk’s ire over a speech she made eight years ago.
The Odyssey star delivered a passionate speech while accepting the National Ally for Equality Award in 2018 from the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ+ advocacy group.
Resurfaced clips of her speech have been making the rounds online, and Musk was not impressed by what she had to say.
“She’s just a marionette. Whoever wrote her speech is the real douchebag,” he stated on X.
Anne Hathaway’s Eight-Year-Old Speech Gained MAGA Spotlight
Hathaway, who has long been vocal in her support for the LGBTQ+ community, said in the speech, “It is important to acknowledge with the exception of being a cisgender male, everything about how I was born has put me at the current center of a damaging and widely accepted myth.”
“That myth is that gayness orbits around straightness, transgender orbits around cisgender, and that all races orbit around whiteness,” she continued.
“This myth is wrong. But this myth is too real for too many... It is a habit, so it’s assumed to be the way things are,” The Devil Wears Prada star added.
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She went on to describe the myth as “dangerous,” saying it created a hierarchy for a “certain kind of skin color” and rejected anything it perceived as “other.”
“And it is a myth that keeps money and power in the hands of the few, instead of being invested in the lives of the free,” she said.
The Interstellar star noted that she “rejected” this myth and planned to “destroy it.”
The clip concluded with her saying, “Now, let’s tear this world apart and build a better one.”
Elon Musk Mocked Anne Hathaway for Her Sentiments
The former DOGE chief and outspoken MAGA supporter took the opportunity to mock The Princess Diaries star over her remarks.
Replying to Kyle Becker’s post where he shared a clip of Hathaway's speech with the caption, “Kids, stay off the Woke propaganda. It will rot your mind worse than any drug,” Musk said, “She’s just reading the script someone else wrote. No critical thinking is happening here at all.”
"She has a little bird brain,” he further added.
Musk has previously slammed Christopher Nolan's adaptation of the Greek epic for being woke.
“Chris Nolan desecrated The Odyssey so that he would be eligible for an Academy Award,” he wrote on X.
He also made a separate post where he wrote, “Before this year ends, Grok Imagine will make a full-length movie of The Odyssey that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer.”