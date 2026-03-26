White House Frantically Deletes Cryptic Post as Conspiracy Theories Swirl 

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The official White House social media accounts sparked widespread online speculation after posting and then quickly deleting a cryptic video on Wednesday, March 25. A short, four-second clip featuring a phone and a voice asking, "It's launching soon, right?" This post, which had a Snapchat-style on-screen caption saying “sound on,” was deleted shortly after being uploaded to the White House's X and Instagram accounts. A second video, which remained up and garnered 16 million views, featuring a fractured American flag flashing briefly amid static and the sound of an iPhone text message being sent, was posted around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

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Source: RS/MPI/Capital Pictures / MEGA The White House deleted the initial video that sparked confusion.

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🚨#BREAKING: The official White House account has now deleted its initial video, which teased ‘launching soon’ and included a ‘sound on’ caption showing a downward view of a woman’s shoes leaving many people confused. pic.twitter.com/fjNtiTrycb — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 26, 2026 Source: @rawsalerts

The sudden appearance and removal of the content fueled various theories. While many believe the videos are part of a promotional campaign for a new "Trump Phone" or a government text alert system, others saw them as much more nefarious and ominous. Some users speculated the "launching soon" audio was a reference to President Donald Trump's war with Iran. However, experts consider this unlikely, and other users suggested the posts were intended to distract from other news, such as the Jeffrey Epstein files.

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Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA Karoline Leavitt was dragged into the latest conspiracy theory to plague the White House.

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I managed record the video after they deleted since it was on a tab still open from before they deleted it. I knew not to refresh, rather I hit the Grok button.



▫️At first it told me that it was a video of Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt saying "That's so cool...it's launching… pic.twitter.com/Vp3Uh4krqY — Destiny Rezendes (@dezzie_rezzie) March 26, 2026 Source: @dezzie_rezzie/X

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One resourceful X user, reporter Destiny Rezendes, turned to Elon Musk’s AI tool Grok for an explanation. “I managed to record the video after they deleted it since it was on a tab still open from before they deleted it. I knew not to refresh, rather I hit the Grok button,” she explained. “At first, it told me that it was a video of Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt saying, 'That's so cool...it's launching soon, right?' and a man identified as Benjamin Netanyahu responded, 'Yes.'" Unsatisfied with the vague answer, Rezendes took it a step further. “Then I put the model in Expert mode and hit the Grok button again, and it said almost the same thing except the second time it said the ONLY audio came from Leavitt and it didn't say anything about Netanyahu or any other voices,” she shared.

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Source: BT/ADM/Capital Pictures / MEGA Some social media users thought the White House's social media had been hacked.

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“So Benjamin is alive and in the US, planning to launch strikes at the White House? Is that what's going on? Why would our press secretary be asking Netanyahu a question like that? Why would she film it? That means she posted it.... What the actual F--- is going on?!” she pondered, referring to the baseless internet rumors that the Israeli Prime Minister had been killed in the war. Others questioned if the official accounts had been hacked or if the posts were simply a staffer's mistake.

'This Is Embarrassing on So Many Levels'