Donald Trump Finally Picks J.D. Vance as His VP After Assassination Attempt

Trump has been teasing his VP for a while — something he was enjoying, according to CNN commentator and New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

“I have some really, really good candidates and you know, I may be leaning one way and that changes sometimes,” the convicted felon said on a recent podcast. “You know, all of a sudden you see something that you like or you don’t like, and you lean a little bit differently… It’s like a highly sophisticated version of The Apprentice.”

“Ultimately, it’s more of an instinct,” Trump added.