Donald Trump Finally Picks J.D. Vance as His VP After Assassination Attempt
Donald Trump's VP pick has been revealed, and he's going with Senator J.D. Vance, NBC News reported on Monday, July 15.
Vance, who turns 40 in August, would be the third-youngest vice president in history if Trump wins the 2024 election.
In the weeks beforehand, Trump's prospects included Govenor Doug Burgum of North Dakota and Senator Marco Rubio of Florida.
Trump has been teasing his VP for a while — something he was enjoying, according to CNN commentator and New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.
“I have some really, really good candidates and you know, I may be leaning one way and that changes sometimes,” the convicted felon said on a recent podcast. “You know, all of a sudden you see something that you like or you don’t like, and you lean a little bit differently… It’s like a highly sophisticated version of The Apprentice.”
“Ultimately, it’s more of an instinct,” Trump added.
Kaitlan Collins also pointed out how Trump has done this in the past before, specifically prior to announcing his former VP, Mike Pence, just two days before the 2016 election.
“He is tossing a bunch of names around as he talks,” Haberman said in response to Trump's interview. “I think the reporting Tim Scott is not actually on the shortlist is correct. I think that it is J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio, and Doug Burgum. And look, Donald Trump is a comfort zone and chemistry player.”
As OK! previously reported, Trump had a brush with death when he was shot at a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13.
Trump later spoke out about the ordeal.
“The doctor at the hospital said he never saw anything like this, he called it a miracle,” he told The New York Post on Sunday, July 14.
“I’m not supposed to be here, I’m supposed to be dead,” Trump added.
More to come...