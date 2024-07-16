Amber Rose Gets Roasted for Giving a Speech and Supporting Donald Trump at the RNC: 'Truly an Embarrassment'
Amber Rose's appearance at the Republican National Convention on Monday, July 15, didn't go over so well with viewers.
As the model, 40, gave her address and raved over Donald Trump, both Democrats and Republicans took to social media to express their issues with the star.
"The RNC gives a primetime speaking slot to a pro-abortion feminist and self-proclaimed s--- with a face tattoo whose only claim to fame is having s-- with rappers," tweeted right-wing writer Matt Walsh. "Truly an embarrassment. Not a single voter will be mobilized by this person."
"Amber Rose standing there looking as stupid as that tattoo on her forehead," another person wrote, while a third pointed at the mom-of-two's hypocrisy, sharing, "Amber Rose is speaking at the Republican Convention. Please don't share this post she made calling Trump a sexual predator."
"Whatever you do, please don't share this video and let MAGA see their primetime speaker, Amber Rose, calling herself an atheist and saying satanism does a lot of good by helping people get abortions," a fourth individual joked, referring to how Rose has expressed beliefs that don't align with those in the GOP.
Walsh doubled down on his remarks after receiving backlash, explaining that even if the celebrity has changed her past views, she should still not be giving "prime time speeches at a political convention" to try and make her "into a mouthpiece for your movement."
Rose addressed people's skepticism in her speech, spilling, "I'm no politician, and I don't want to be. But, I do care about the truth, and the truth is that the media has lied to us about Donald Trump. I know this because, for a long time, I believed those lies, so I'm here to set the record straight."
The star acknowledged that she was never a fan of the former president, 78, until her father pushed her to do more "research."
"I watched all the rallies, and I started meeting so many of you, his red-hat-wearing supporters. I realized Donald Trump and his supporters don't care if you're Black, white, gay, or straight — it's all love," she claimed. "That's when it hit me. These are my people, this is where I belong."
Rose has held steady in her support for the businessman, telling a reporter she would still be voting for him after he was found guilty in his trail over falsifying business documents.
"I think it helps him more. I think it actually helps him. I think people see the injustice in what happened and they wanna vote for him more than ever," she said. "I think we just did our research. We're not brainwashed anymore by the left. I can say that about myself. All these years, I've been brainwashed, and I'm not anymore."