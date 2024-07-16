Candace Owens Slams Donald Trump's VP Pick J.D. Vance in Scathing Rant
On July 15, presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump announced his vice president pick, J.D. Vance.
Although Republican figurehead Candace Owens has always been an ardent supporter of Trump, it appears she is not overly thrilled with his choice for VP, giving a scathing rant she went on.
Owens reposted a clip of a Fox News interview Vance gave yesterday at the Republican National Convention with the following message: “Like is it possible for us to get one effing person in office who doesn’t immediately speak about how we need to continue bombing the Middle East?”
“We do not need to do ANYTHING with Iran,” Owens added.
In the Fox News interview portion she shared, Vance specifically stated, “A lot of people recognize that we need to do something with Iran. But not these weak little bombing runs.” “If you’re gonna punch the Iranians, you punch them hard,” Vance continued. “And that’s what he did when he took out Soleimani.” Vance was referring to news, which broke in January of 2020, that detailed that Trump had authorized the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.
“By the way, that action — people said that it would lead to broader war,” Vance aded. “It actually brought peace. It actually checked the Iranians and slowed them down a little bit.” Vance went on to praise Trump, as he noted “maybe the most important diplomatic breakthrough of the Trump administration was The Abraham Accords.” Vance wrapped with saying the following: “If you want to check Iran, the way to do it is to one — withdraw their oil money, which of course Joe Biden’s been bad about. But you’ve also got to enable the Israelis and the Sunni Arab states to work together and actually provide a counterbalance to Iran. Joe Biden has done nothing. You have the infrastructure there… to weaken Iran, to strengthen our ally Israel. Joe Biden’s done nothing with it. Donald Trump will reinvigorate it.”
After Owens’ rant, some X users took to their replies to agree with her.
“Thank you!” one user wrote. “This guy is Israel first and I’m sick of people pretending he isn’t.” “How else would they spend our Tax Dollars and put us deeper in debt?” another person replied. “We need an anti-war movement… this s--- has to stop.”