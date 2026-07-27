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Usher Kicks Fan Offstage After She Rejects His Seductive Dance Moves in Awkward Moment

usher kicks fan offstage after awkward dance rejection
Source: MEGA; @malaysiarosee/Instagram

Usher cut his signature onstage flirtation after a fan appeared uncomfortable during his performance.

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July 27 2026, Published 8:34 a.m. ET

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Not every Usher fan wants to be part of his signature onstage routine.

During his Saturday, July 25, concert in Nashville as part of The R&B Tour with Chris Brown, the Grammy winner cut one of his interactive fan segments short after a female audience member appeared uncomfortable during the performance.

As Usher performed shirtless, he invited a woman onstage to join him for one of his well-known flirtatious concert moments. However, she seemed hesitant throughout the interaction, repeatedly pulling away and avoiding his advances.

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image of Usher ended an onstage fan interaction after a woman appeared uncomfortable and declined to participate in his signature concert routine.
Source: @malaysiarosee/Instagram

Usher ended an onstage fan interaction after a woman appeared uncomfortable and declined to participate in his signature concert routine.

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The awkward exchange reached its peak when Usher motioned for the fan to lie back on a bed set up onstage. Instead, she stepped away.

Looking out at the crowd, the 47-year-old said, “I don’t think she want to be on the stage, huh?”

Usher then signaled for crew members to escort the woman offstage before inviting another audience member to participate. Some fans in the crowd could be heard booing as the moment came to an end.

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Source: @malaysiarosee/Instagram
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Fans Shared Mixed Reactions

image of The singer acknowledged the awkward moment by telling the audience, ‘I don’t think she wants to be on the stage, huh?’ before having the fan escorted offstage.
Source: @malaysiarosee/Instagram

The singer acknowledged the awkward moment by telling the audience, ‘I don’t think she wants to be on the stage, huh?’ before having the fan escorted offstage.

The clip quickly spread across social media, with viewers offering very different opinions about what happened.

“Well, that was .. strange. No offense to her, but why did she go up there? I’ve never been to one of his shows, but even I know what happens during this part of his show. It’s not a secret,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Oh his ego was bruisedddd 😭🤣.”

“They gotta start pickin' real fans and not the IG baddies,” a third added.

“Why go up there if you’re not going to be a good participant?” a fourth asked.

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Fan Explains What Really Happened

image of The video quickly went viral, with social media users split over whether the fan should have accepted the invitation.
Source: MEGA

The video quickly went viral, with social media users split over whether the fan should have accepted the invitation.

The woman, who later identified herself on social media as Gabrielle Cheyenne, responded after receiving criticism online.

Addressing those who questioned why she accepted the invitation, she wrote, “First off NOBODY is declining to go on stage. I looked good asf, you think I wasn’t going to let THOUSANDS of people see me?”

She also explained that she and her mother were originally seated on the floor before unexpectedly being upgraded to the VIP section.

“They don’t say who you’re going up there for! Y’all wanted me to go up there and f--- him atp?” she added.

In another post, Cheyenne shared a selfie with the caption, “Unbothered 😘.”

She later wrote on Instagram Stories, “My attitude isn't ‘nasty’ until I'm provoked!!” while calling out the online backlash, saying people were judging “an EXPERIENCE that y'all didn't get.”

Usher's Interactive Concert Moments

image of Gabrielle Cheyenne later defended herself online, explaining she did not know what the onstage segment involved and pushed back against criticism.
Source: MEGA

Gabrielle Cheyenne later defended herself online, explaining she did not know what the onstage segment involved and pushed back against criticism.

Usher has become known for his playful interactions with fans during his concerts, with many audience members hoping to be selected for the memorable segment.

One of the most talked-about celebrity moments happened in 2023 during his Las Vegas residency when Khloé Kardashian joined him onstage.

During the performance, Kardashian was seen running her long white-painted nails across Usher's chest and abs as the singer gave a blushing Kimora Lee Simmons a lap dance, creating another viral concert moment.

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