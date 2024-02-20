OK Magazine
Usher Defends His Touchy Super Bowl Performance With Alicia Keys: 'We've Laughed About It'

usher defends touchy super bowl performance with alicia keys pp
Source: mega;@NFL/youtube
By:

Feb. 20 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Usher, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz were not sweating the "My Boo" backlash.

The "Love in This Club" vocalist, 45, addressed the controversy over his touchy performance with the "No One" artist, 43, at the 2024 Superbowl Halftime Show, and it seems as if her husband, 45, had zero issues with the cozy set.

usher defends touchy super bowl performance with alicia keys
Source: @NFL/youtube

Usher defended his Super Bowl performance with Alicia Keys.

"In no way anything done there should have been viewed as bad or in any way perverted or anything like that," Usher said of singing the 2004 smash in a recent interview with The Breakfast Club. "No, it was literally about having fun because of a song that me and Alicia made many years ago."

"We celebrated because of the legacy of it, and [meant] no disrespect to anybody," Usher added, noting how he spoke with both Keys and her spouse about the controversy. "Absolutely! We've laughed about it... it's all love."

usher defends touchy super bowl performance with alicia keys
Source: @NFL/youtube

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz have been married since 2010.

The record producer himself even made it clear he was not upset by the "Yeah!" performer getting close with his wife on stage. "Y'all talking about the wrong d--- thing !!! y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium ⚡️🚨😂😂😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨," Beatz wrote in an Instagram post.

"Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants ! Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic 🤍 We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history ✌🏽 Go see GIANTS at @brooklynmuseum it’s open until July blessings 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽," he added.

usher defends touchy super bowl performance with alicia keys
Source: @NFL/youtube

Swizz Beatz took to social media to applaud the performance.

The internet went wild after the two superstars looked quite intimate while singing the tune. However, Usher married his longtime partner, Jennifer Goicoechea, in the hours after the big game in Las Vegas.

"We can confirm that Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends and family," Usher's rep said in a statement.

usher defends touchy super bowl performance with alicia keys
Source: @NFL/youtube

Usher married Jennifer Goicoechea after the Super Bowl.

Source: OK!
"They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes," they added of the special moment.

The R&B crooner has never missed an opportunity to gush over his new wife. "We're going to be in each other's lives until we die, obviously, because we have something to share. That's beautiful. Our children. But not because of that. I really do feel like I have an amazing partner that I respect," Usher revealed in an interview before they made things official.

People obtained the statement from Usher's representative.

