Usher Defends His Touchy Super Bowl Performance With Alicia Keys: 'We've Laughed About It'

"In no way anything done there should have been viewed as bad or in any way perverted or anything like that," Usher said of singing the 2004 smash in a recent interview with The Breakfast Club. "No, it was literally about having fun because of a song that me and Alicia made many years ago."

"We celebrated because of the legacy of it, and [meant] no disrespect to anybody," Usher added, noting how he spoke with both Keys and her spouse about the controversy. "Absolutely! We've laughed about it... it's all love."