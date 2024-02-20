Usher Defends His Touchy Super Bowl Performance With Alicia Keys: 'We've Laughed About It'
Usher, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz were not sweating the "My Boo" backlash.
The "Love in This Club" vocalist, 45, addressed the controversy over his touchy performance with the "No One" artist, 43, at the 2024 Superbowl Halftime Show, and it seems as if her husband, 45, had zero issues with the cozy set.
"In no way anything done there should have been viewed as bad or in any way perverted or anything like that," Usher said of singing the 2004 smash in a recent interview with The Breakfast Club. "No, it was literally about having fun because of a song that me and Alicia made many years ago."
"We celebrated because of the legacy of it, and [meant] no disrespect to anybody," Usher added, noting how he spoke with both Keys and her spouse about the controversy. "Absolutely! We've laughed about it... it's all love."
The record producer himself even made it clear he was not upset by the "Yeah!" performer getting close with his wife on stage. "Y'all talking about the wrong d--- thing !!! y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium ⚡️🚨😂😂😮💨😮💨😮💨😮💨," Beatz wrote in an Instagram post.
"Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants ! Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic 🤍 We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history ✌🏽 Go see GIANTS at @brooklynmuseum it’s open until July blessings 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽," he added.
The internet went wild after the two superstars looked quite intimate while singing the tune. However, Usher married his longtime partner, Jennifer Goicoechea, in the hours after the big game in Las Vegas.
"We can confirm that Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends and family," Usher's rep said in a statement.
"They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes," they added of the special moment.
The R&B crooner has never missed an opportunity to gush over his new wife. "We're going to be in each other's lives until we die, obviously, because we have something to share. That's beautiful. Our children. But not because of that. I really do feel like I have an amazing partner that I respect," Usher revealed in an interview before they made things official.
