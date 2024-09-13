or
Usher Reacts to Justin Bieber Becoming a Father to Son Jack: 'I'm Very Proud'

Source: MEGA

Usher reacted to his friend Justin Bieber becoming a dad for the first time.

By:

Sept. 13 2024, Published 4:56 p.m. ET

Usher, once a mentor to Justin Bieber, gushed over seeing the "Baby" crooner take on fatherhood for the first time.

Source: MEGA

Usher hasn't spoken to Justin Bieber just yet after the latter welcomed his first child.

The R&B artist said in an interview for his concert film, Usher: Rendezvous in Paris, that he hasn't had the chance to congratulate Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, who welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August, just yet.

"I'm very proud. That moment is unlike any other. To feel that level of love and commitment and the investment of time into your child. I know who he is as a young man and I know what fatherhood means to him and how important it is. This is an amazing chapter of his life, and I wish him nothing but [the best]," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I join in with everybody in well-wishes for their angel and the journey is an incredible one. They will have hard moments later, but the beginning is ... emotions like I would never be able to tell you how beautiful it is."

Source: MEGA

Usher gave Justin and Hailey Bieber some parenting advice.

As an experienced dad, Usher, 45, gave the couple some parenting advice.

"Love and just enjoy this moment. Savor these moments," Usher said in an E! News interview. "Between the first and the third months, oh my God, it's just [full of] magic moments."

Source: MEGA

Usher used to mentor Justin Bieber.

Usher
The award-winning singer is a father to Usher "Cinco" V, 16, and Naviyd Ely, 15, whom he shares with his ex-wife Tameka Foster, and daughter Sovereign Bo, 3, and son Sire Castrello, 2, whom he shares with his wife, Jenn Goicoechea.

The father-of-four admitted he runs a disciplined household.

"I don’t give them too much space to feel that way. Respect and honor. I enforce code of conduct. See, I don’t care if my kids don’t like me. I want them to love me," he said in an interview with Level in June.

Source: MEGA

Usher revealed what type of father he is.

In his conversation with the media outlet, the songwriter said he's a fan of "wall sits."

"You literally sit with your back against the wall for a certain amount of time. They get to the age where you want to build strength in them and you also want to instill discipline. You want them to understand I’m not going to keep yelling and arguing with you. Give me my sits. And they know what it means," he explained.

The "My Boo" singer said most of the time he's not giving his children what they want.

"While I can give them love, I should also be able to give them discipline. I tell them you have to be just as alright with no as you are with yes. Also, no matter how big they get they are never going to be stronger than me," he shared.

